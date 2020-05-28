Menu
The daughter of a man who died after he was pinned between a reversing forklift and a truck has told a court how her family remain heartbroken
Court hears tragic details about forklift death

by aaron bunch
28th May 2020 7:35 PM
AN UNLICENSED forklift driver fatally struck a colleague at a yard that lacked barriers, a court hearing Queensland's first industrial manslaughter prosecution has been told.

Tiger Barry Willis, 58, died eight days after he was pinned between a reversing forklift and a truck he was loading with tyres at Brisbane Auto Recycling in May last year.

His daughter, Josephine Cleeland, says her family is still traumatised by the much-loved father-of-four and grandfather-of-six's death.

"We were unable to hear any last goodbyes from him. There was no last hugs or kisses, no last 'I love you'," she told Brisbane District Court. "We were just left with complete uncertainty and heartbreak."

Brisbane Auto Recycling pleaded guilty in April to causing his death at its Rocklea plant for failing to effectively separate pedestrians from a mobile plant and supervise staff.

Work Health and Safety prosecutor Aaron Guilfoyle said the company had no safety systems and no traffic plan.

The court is also hearing submissions for company directors Asadullah Hussaini, 25, and Mohammad Ali Jan Karimi, 23, who pleaded guilty to engaging in reckless conduct.

The court has heard the firm had no WorkCover and was about nine months behind in superannuation payments.

The court heard Karimi told a triple-0 operator Willis had fallen from the truck. He also approached Ms Cleeland at the hospital and suggested footage of the incident be disposed of.

The men and business face jail and millions of dollars in potential fines. Judge Anthony Rafter reserved his decision.

