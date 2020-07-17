Court hears misconduct charges against former staff

Craig Maudsley has been accused of misconduct in public office while working for Ipswich City Council.

CHARGES of misconduct in public office levelled against two former Ipswich City Council officers are due for mention in court on Friday.

Legal representatives for Ben Hayward and Craig Maudsley are required for the matter before Judge Lynch QC at Ipswich District Court at 9.30am.

Hayward and Maudsley were charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission two years ago following investigations into the council.

Ben Hayward has been charged with misconduct in public office.

Maudsley is the former chief operating officer of works, parks and recreation at Ipswich City Council.

Hayward is the former executive officer to the former mayor Paul Pisasale.

A trial listing was set for the charges against both men earlier this year.

Craig Kelvin Maudsley, 56, from Yamanto, is charged by the Crown with two separate counts of misconduct in relation to public office doing an act or making an omission in abuse of authority of office on dates between August 2, 2016 and July 20, 2017. The charge relates to money apparently given to the Legends of League organisation.

Craig Maudsley leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court earlier this year after a hearing relating to charges of misconduct in public office. He is set to face trial in October.

The second charge relates to dates between September 14, 2016 and November 23, 2016. The allegation in-part is one of using influence to benefit a council contractor.

Ben Michael Hayward, 38, from Brassall, is charged with misconduct in relation to public office doing an act or making an omission in abuse of authority of office on dates between August 2, 2016 and July 20, 2017.

In March this year, Judge Horneman-Wren set a trial listing for the District Court sittings to start on October 19.