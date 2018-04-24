Home invasion, a stolen car and wad of fake $50s

POLICE found $300 in $50 counterfeit notes when they searched a car that had been stolen.

The bag that held the notes belonged to Aleni Galuvao, 37, from Redbank Plains, who last week pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possessing counterfeit money at Redbank Plains on November 20, 2016.

Police prosecutor Sen-Constable Carl Spargo said Galuvao was found with a car at 12.30am that had been stolen during a home invasion.

The car was searched and when Galuvao physically resisted officers in a struggle he was tasered. A backpack in the car was searched and held $300 - six $50 notes that were counterfeit. Sen-Constable Spargo said Galuvao knew the notes were counterfeit.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Galuvao had been held in custody for more than 440 days for other offences and was waiting to appear before the Supreme Court. Mr Fairclough said it was unfortunate this matter was being dealt with in isolation to his other charges.

Magistrate Andy Cridland took into account his submission and convicted and fined Galuvao $500.