Crime

Court grants jazz singer restricted licence to get to gigs

Ross Irby
by
31st May 2018 12:05 AM
JAZZ vocalist and wedding singer Claire Walters said she drank two glasses of wine at a wedding when police stopped her while driving home.

Unluckily she was just over the legal alcohol limit and was handed a drink-driving offence.

This week, Walters went before Ipswich Magistrates Court to make an application for a work licence to get to her gigs.

Walters, 31, from Karalee, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.056) at Coulson on Friday, May 4.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police intercepted her white Hyundai i30 on Ipswich-Boonah Rd.

In Walters' successful application before Magistrate Andy Cridland, she said she performed as FrankySmart' and needed a licence to attend her gigs.

She said she was often in Brisbane until 2am and performed at wedding gigs as far south as Byron Bay, with rehearsals at the Gold Coast.

She was fined $350 and disqualified for two months.

Mr Cridland granted her a restricted licence for work only.

He said it was not to be used to go fishing or shopping.

