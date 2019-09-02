IN COURT: Full names of 61 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Anderson, Rebecca Sandra, Miss 1 8:30AM
Arme, Tyrone-Jordan James 1 9:00AM
Backhouse, Bradley George 1 8:30AM
Barker, Jason Norman 1 9:00AM
Barton, Shaun Patrick, Mr 1 8:30AM
Beatson, Corey James 1 9:00AM
Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM
Brooks, Danny Lee 1 9:00AM
Brown, Christopher William 1 9:00AM
Castles, William Edward 1 9:00AM
Cook, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cousins, Jamie Louise 1 9:00AM
Cousins, Jamie Louise 1 8:30AM
Cubby, Tyrone James 1 9:00AM
Cutter, Jeffrey James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Daly, Nadia, Miss 1 9:00AM
De Winter, Jamie 1 9:00AM
Deng, Atim 1 9:00AM
Girling, Rachel Kymberley, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Goodsell, Steven John 1 9:00AM
Graham, Wesley Reece 1 8:30AM
Harvey, Robert Guy 1 9:00AM
Hickson, Paul Raymond 1 9:00AM
Hodges, Kodie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ikin, Mitchell Jonathan 1 9:00AM
Khadim, Mohammed 1 9:00AM
Kusu, Douglas William 1 9:00AM
Lual, Wol Tong 1 9:00AM
Markwick, Laine Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Massey, Caitlyn Ruth-Ann 1 9:00AM
Mawhinney, Steven James Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
May, Sandra Joan 1 9:00AM
Mcdonaugh, Troy James 1 9:00AM
Mclean, Zechariah Joel 1 9:00AM
Millard, Gregory John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Travis Barton 1 9:00AM
Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM
Nocente, Wendy Ella, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Norway, Stephen Joel Lamech 1 9:00AM
Oxman, Madison Melissa 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Mark Phillip 1 9:00AM
Paul, Eric Lokuyu, Mr 1 9:00AM
Phomsouvanh, Phasouk 1 9:00AM
Pouafa, Faitoa 1 9:00AM
Reed, Zak Samuel Thomas 1 9:00AM
Reston, Samantha Jane 1 9:00AM
Riley-Winters, Benjamin James 1 9:00AM
Runge, Kristy-Lea, Miss 1 9:00AM
Sellars, Gregory Edward 1 9:00AM
Simmons, Adam John Francis 1 9:00AM
Singh, Adrian Raynishvarn 1 9:00AM
Smith, Sara Emilyrose, Miss 1 9:00AM
Spencer, Robert Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Strachan, Daniel Joseph 1 9:00AM
Strathie, Nathan Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tapuala, Maunga Kelesi Penisiman 1 9:00AM
Vollmerhause, Teneik Grace 1 9:00AM
Watson, Kerrie Anne 1 9:00AM
White, Gordon Lance 1 9:00AM
Williams, Nicholas Michael 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Jade Noelle Kathy 1 8:30AM