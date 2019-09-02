IN COURT: Full names of 61 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Anderson, Rebecca Sandra, Miss 1 8:30AM

Arme, Tyrone-Jordan James 1 9:00AM

Backhouse, Bradley George 1 8:30AM

Barker, Jason Norman 1 9:00AM

Barton, Shaun Patrick, Mr 1 8:30AM

Beatson, Corey James 1 9:00AM

Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM

Brooks, Danny Lee 1 9:00AM

Brown, Christopher William 1 9:00AM

Castles, William Edward 1 9:00AM

Cook, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cousins, Jamie Louise 1 9:00AM

Cousins, Jamie Louise 1 8:30AM

Cubby, Tyrone James 1 9:00AM

Cutter, Jeffrey James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Daly, Nadia, Miss 1 9:00AM

De Winter, Jamie 1 9:00AM

Deng, Atim 1 9:00AM

Girling, Rachel Kymberley, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Goodsell, Steven John 1 9:00AM

Graham, Wesley Reece 1 8:30AM

Harvey, Robert Guy 1 9:00AM

Hickson, Paul Raymond 1 9:00AM

Hodges, Kodie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ikin, Mitchell Jonathan 1 9:00AM

Khadim, Mohammed 1 9:00AM

Kusu, Douglas William 1 9:00AM

Lual, Wol Tong 1 9:00AM

Markwick, Laine Lawrence 1 9:00AM

Massey, Caitlyn Ruth-Ann 1 9:00AM

Mawhinney, Steven James Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

May, Sandra Joan 1 9:00AM

Mcdonaugh, Troy James 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Zechariah Joel 1 9:00AM

Millard, Gregory John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Travis Barton 1 9:00AM

Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM

Nocente, Wendy Ella, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Norway, Stephen Joel Lamech 1 9:00AM

Oxman, Madison Melissa 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Mark Phillip 1 9:00AM

Paul, Eric Lokuyu, Mr 1 9:00AM

Phomsouvanh, Phasouk 1 9:00AM

Pouafa, Faitoa 1 9:00AM

Reed, Zak Samuel Thomas 1 9:00AM

Reston, Samantha Jane 1 9:00AM

Riley-Winters, Benjamin James 1 9:00AM

Runge, Kristy-Lea, Miss 1 9:00AM

Sellars, Gregory Edward 1 9:00AM

Simmons, Adam John Francis 1 9:00AM

Singh, Adrian Raynishvarn 1 9:00AM

Smith, Sara Emilyrose, Miss 1 9:00AM

Spencer, Robert Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Strachan, Daniel Joseph 1 9:00AM

Strathie, Nathan Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tapuala, Maunga Kelesi Penisiman 1 9:00AM

Vollmerhause, Teneik Grace 1 9:00AM

Watson, Kerrie Anne 1 9:00AM

White, Gordon Lance 1 9:00AM

Williams, Nicholas Michael 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Jade Noelle Kathy 1 8:30AM