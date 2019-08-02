IN COURT: Full names of 91 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Barnes, Jessica Joy 1 9:00AM

Bateman, Michael 4 9:00AM

Beaton, Mark Laurence 1 9:00AM

Bell, Kerri Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Matthew Peter 1 9:00AM

Bolton, William Joseph 2 10:00AM

Borchardt, Jordan John 1 8:30AM

Bowen, Kaleb 1 9:00AM

Bratic, Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bryan, Tamara Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Carlo, Ebony Rene 2 10:00AM

Cavanagh, Jamie Darren 1 9:00AM

Clark, Dylan Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cole, Quintin William, Mr 2 10:00AM

Cole, Quintin William, Mr 2 9:00AM

Collingwood, Christian Alexander 1 9:00AM

Collins, Edgar James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cook, Adam John 1 9:00AM

Coolwell, Beau Daniel 1 9:00AM

Coram, Dwayne Thomas Ken 1 9:00AM

Cufi, Kimmet 1 9:00AM

Cullen, Paul Mathew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davey Glover, Arie Violet 1 9:00AM

Davey, Tara Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Davis, Russell John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Delaney, Danniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Duffin, Paul Steven David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Duricin, Mark Samuel 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Giovanni 2 9:00AM

Egan, Jeremy Lee 1 9:00AM

Elliot, Kim Maree 1 9:00AM

Faulkner, Rachel Ann 1 9:00AM

Fifita, Siaosi Teisina, Mr 1 9:00AM

Francis, Jack Taylor 1 9:00AM

Freeman, Taylor James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hall, David Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Harrison, Jordan Harley Grant, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Cassie Ellen 1 9:00AM

Hewson, Daniel William 1 9:00AM

Keasey, Charnee Lee 1 9:00AM

Konstanciak, Sarah Leanne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kool, Jarvis Michael John 2 9:00AM

Kretschemer, Robert James 1 9:00AM

Krug, Jarad Carl 1 9:00AM

Lansdown, Justice Naomi 1 9:00AM

Lees-Brown, Kayleb Blade 1 9:00AM

Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM

Lonie, Mark Vincent 1 9:00AM

Malcolm, Chloe Louise 1 8:30AM

Masteika, Jake Michael 1 9:00AM

Mcdermid, Jake Richard 1 9:00AM

Mcerlean, Aaron James 1 9:00AM

Mcfarlane, Christopher Lee 1 9:00AM

Mckevett, Cody Shaun 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Monic Angela 1 9:00AM

Menary, Rochelle Catherine 1 9:00AM

Milesi, Nikki Louise 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Jacob Stanley 1 8:30AM

Mitchell, Jacob Stanley 1 9:00AM

Morton, Darren John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mulford, Daniel Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Muller, Gregory Paul 1 9:00AM

Muller, Gregory Paul 1 8:30AM

Munachen, Elliot James 1 9:00AM

Neale, Barry Gordon 1 9:00AM

Obwona Theodoro, Gaspher Okello 1 9:00AM

Ofahengaue, Elizabeth Siulolova'O 1 9:00AM

Pacey, Kyle Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Scott Bradley 1 9:00AM

Perot, Clarissa Suzanne Natalie 1 9:00AM

Puime, Manuel Norman 1 9:00AM

Quinn, Damien Charles 1 9:00AM

Sant, David Steven 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Desanya Nancy Rose 1 9:00AM

Shields, Gregory Keith 1 9:00AM

Sinclair, Adrian Russell 1 9:00AM

Skinner, Danniel Kenneth Eric 1 9:00AM

Slattery, Brett Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Steiner, Cameron Charles George 1 8:30AM

Sugars, Craig Steven 1 9:00AM

Ta'Ufo'Ou, Tevita Pola Apau 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Amy Louise 1 9:00AM

Taynton, Robert Salvatore 1 9:00AM

Townsend, Jamie Leigh, Ms 1 9:00AM

Villacorta Mancia, Jesus Salvador 1 9:00AM

Watson, Bradley John 1 9:00AM

Webster, Mark Victor 1 9:00AM

Wederell, Dylan James 1 8:30AM

Whitehead, Natalie Jade, Miss 1 9:00AM

Williams, Nathan James 1 9:00AM