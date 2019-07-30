IN COURT: Full names of 101 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Abbas, Jennifer Anne 1 9:00AM
Ala, Kalepo 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Jordan 1 9:00AM
Ashwell, Jordan Matthew 1 9:00AM
Bahsa, Aiden Jamil 1 9:00AM
Bandyatuyaga, Vriduck 1 9:00AM
Bass, Bobby Douglas 1 8:30AM
Bateman, Michael 1 9:00AM
Battisson, Brian Ronald 1 9:00AM
Beattie, Caine Russell John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Beaulieu, Michel Andre Gawinphob 1 9:00AM
Beaven, Christian John 1 9:00AM
Bell, Anthony Steven 1 9:00AM
Benko, Dallas Jade Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bruen, Lucas Dolan 1 9:00AM
Burns, Charmaine 1 9:00AM
Caldwell, Courtney Louise 1 9:00AM
Calwell, Julian Charles 1 9:00AM
Carlyon, William George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cook, Richard John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Crosland, Jo-Ann Lila Melinda 1 9:00AM
Cusack, Scott William 2 9:00AM
Dacey, Nikkita Ellen 1 9:15AM
Daley, Shaun Stephen 1 9:00AM
Deverill, Roger Mark 1 9:00AM
Djuric, Alen 1 9:00AM
Enoch, Kevin Shane 1 9:00AM
Follows, Stephanie Claudia 1 8:30AM
Ford, Alexander Titus, Mr 1 9:00AM
Franks, Erica Deslyn Jean 1 9:00AM
Fraser, Neena Louise 1 9:00AM
Gulf, Aaron Paul Harrison 1 9:00AM
Gyemore, Edward Norman 1 9:00AM
Hack, Aaron John 1 9:00AM
Hancock, Angela Mary 1 9:00AM
Hancock, Angela Mary, Ms 1 9:00AM
Hayden, David Michael Kevin 1 9:00AM
Hayne, Samantha Gay 2 9:00AM
Hill, Jaiden Raymond 1 9:00AM
Hill, Mathew Patrick Alexanda 1 9:00AM
Hollis, Ryan Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kemp, Jacob William 2 9:00AM
Kennedy, Zachary Joel 1 9:00AM
Kent, Graeme 1 9:00AM
Ketley, Christopher Wayne 1 9:00AM
King, Shania Rose 1 9:00AM
Langford, Rebecca Kerri-Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM
Lester, Adam Ian 1 9:00AM
Lister, Barry John 1 9:00AM
Livalosa, Elton Seve Pekepo, Mr 1 8:30AM
Logan-Gordon, Mikala Georgia Anne 1 9:00AM
Long, Joshua William 1 9:00AM
Longland, Louisa Joy 2 9:00AM
Maguire, Karyn Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Maguire, Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
Maiava, Telesia Maria 1 9:00AM
Mathers, Stephanie Jean 1 9:00AM
Mayes, Julieanne 1 9:00AM
Mcbride, Joseph Hugh 1 9:00AM
Mcivor, Daniel Emmett, Mr 1 9:00AM
Micallef, Krystina 1 9:00AM
Morley, Glenn John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Muaulu, Iere 1 9:00AM
Muir, Matthew Darryn, Mr 1 9:00AM
Munday, Conan Kenneth, Mr 1 9:00AM
Munday, Robert William 1 9:00AM
Murdoch, Dillon 1 9:00AM
Newlove, Travis Jay 2 9:00AM
Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM
Nolan, Christie Lee 1 9:00AM
O'Sullivan, Cindee Lee 1 9:00AM
Pakai, Gerome Noi 2 9:00AM
Palmer, Nelson Fujita, Mr 1 9:00AM
Parkes, Klynton Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Paton, Karhn Andrew 1 9:00AM
Patten, Jacinta, Miss 1 9:00AM
Payne, Nathan Anthony 2 10:30AM
Pellow, Caroline Bella 2 9:00AM
Pignat, David Francis 2 9:00AM
Price, Dylan Conrad 1 9:00AM
Risson, Laine Christopher 1 9:00AM
Robson, Dylan Geoffrey 1 9:00AM
Schumacher, Guy Richard 1 9:00AM
Silk, Christopher Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
Singh, Justin Thakur 1 9:00AM
Slifkas, Peter 1 9:00AM
Spiteri, Antonio Carmel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stevens, Sean Hugh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stevens, Sean Hugh, Mr 1 8:30AM
Sutton, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tano, Janice Gale 2 9:00AM
Tindal, Christopher Paul 1 9:00AM
Trott, Benjamin Thomas 1 9:00AM
Villari, Julieanne 1 9:00AM
Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 1 9:00AM
Wang, Changju 1 9:00AM
White, Scott Bradley 1 9:00AM
Wilkinson, Alison 2 10:30AM
Wilkinson, David 2 10:30AM
Williams, Nicholas Michael 1 9:00AM
Ziebell, Jamie Paul 1 9:00AM