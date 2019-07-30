IN COURT: Full names of 101 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abbas, Jennifer Anne 1 9:00AM

Ala, Kalepo 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Jordan 1 9:00AM

Ashwell, Jordan Matthew 1 9:00AM

Bahsa, Aiden Jamil 1 9:00AM

Bandyatuyaga, Vriduck 1 9:00AM

Bass, Bobby Douglas 1 8:30AM

Bateman, Michael 1 9:00AM

Battisson, Brian Ronald 1 9:00AM

Beattie, Caine Russell John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beaulieu, Michel Andre Gawinphob 1 9:00AM

Beaven, Christian John 1 9:00AM

Bell, Anthony Steven 1 9:00AM

Benko, Dallas Jade Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bruen, Lucas Dolan 1 9:00AM

Burns, Charmaine 1 9:00AM

Caldwell, Courtney Louise 1 9:00AM

Calwell, Julian Charles 1 9:00AM

Carlyon, William George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cook, Richard John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Crosland, Jo-Ann Lila Melinda 1 9:00AM

Cusack, Scott William 2 9:00AM

Dacey, Nikkita Ellen 1 9:15AM

Daley, Shaun Stephen 1 9:00AM

Deverill, Roger Mark 1 9:00AM

Djuric, Alen 1 9:00AM

Enoch, Kevin Shane 1 9:00AM

Follows, Stephanie Claudia 1 8:30AM

Ford, Alexander Titus, Mr 1 9:00AM

Franks, Erica Deslyn Jean 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Neena Louise 1 9:00AM

Gulf, Aaron Paul Harrison 1 9:00AM

Gyemore, Edward Norman 1 9:00AM

Hack, Aaron John 1 9:00AM

Hancock, Angela Mary 1 9:00AM

Hancock, Angela Mary, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hayden, David Michael Kevin 1 9:00AM

Hayne, Samantha Gay 2 9:00AM

Hill, Jaiden Raymond 1 9:00AM

Hill, Mathew Patrick Alexanda 1 9:00AM

Hollis, Ryan Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Jacob William 2 9:00AM

Kennedy, Zachary Joel 1 9:00AM

Kent, Graeme 1 9:00AM

Ketley, Christopher Wayne 1 9:00AM

King, Shania Rose 1 9:00AM

Langford, Rebecca Kerri-Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM

Lester, Adam Ian 1 9:00AM

Lister, Barry John 1 9:00AM

Livalosa, Elton Seve Pekepo, Mr 1 8:30AM

Logan-Gordon, Mikala Georgia Anne 1 9:00AM

Long, Joshua William 1 9:00AM

Longland, Louisa Joy 2 9:00AM

Maguire, Karyn Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Maguire, Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Maiava, Telesia Maria 1 9:00AM

Mathers, Stephanie Jean 1 9:00AM

Mayes, Julieanne 1 9:00AM

Mcbride, Joseph Hugh 1 9:00AM

Mcivor, Daniel Emmett, Mr 1 9:00AM

Micallef, Krystina 1 9:00AM

Morley, Glenn John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Muaulu, Iere 1 9:00AM

Muir, Matthew Darryn, Mr 1 9:00AM

Munday, Conan Kenneth, Mr 1 9:00AM

Munday, Robert William 1 9:00AM

Murdoch, Dillon 1 9:00AM

Newlove, Travis Jay 2 9:00AM

Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM

Nolan, Christie Lee 1 9:00AM

O'Sullivan, Cindee Lee 1 9:00AM

Pakai, Gerome Noi 2 9:00AM

Palmer, Nelson Fujita, Mr 1 9:00AM

Parkes, Klynton Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Paton, Karhn Andrew 1 9:00AM

Patten, Jacinta, Miss 1 9:00AM

Payne, Nathan Anthony 2 10:30AM

Pellow, Caroline Bella 2 9:00AM

Pignat, David Francis 2 9:00AM

Price, Dylan Conrad 1 9:00AM

Risson, Laine Christopher 1 9:00AM

Robson, Dylan Geoffrey 1 9:00AM

Schumacher, Guy Richard 1 9:00AM

Silk, Christopher Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Singh, Justin Thakur 1 9:00AM

Slifkas, Peter 1 9:00AM

Spiteri, Antonio Carmel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stevens, Sean Hugh, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stevens, Sean Hugh, Mr 1 8:30AM

Sutton, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tano, Janice Gale 2 9:00AM

Tindal, Christopher Paul 1 9:00AM

Trott, Benjamin Thomas 1 9:00AM

Villari, Julieanne 1 9:00AM

Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 1 9:00AM

Wang, Changju 1 9:00AM

White, Scott Bradley 1 9:00AM

Wilkinson, Alison 2 10:30AM

Wilkinson, David 2 10:30AM

Williams, Nicholas Michael 1 9:00AM

Ziebell, Jamie Paul 1 9:00AM