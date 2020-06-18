IN COURT: Full names of 99 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abio, Ben 1 9:00AM

Adams, Amanda Leanne 4 10:00AM

Akbulut, Kadir 1 10:06AM

Akbulut, Kadir 1 9:00AM

Aldred, Katelyn Rose 1 9:00AM

Arndt, Joshua Neville, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ashworth, Wayne Evan 1 9:00AM

Baker, Shane Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Battisson, David John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beatson, Corey James 1 8:30AM

Beatson, Corey James 1 9:00AM

Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM

Bower, Johnathon Crusoes, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brady, Madison Bluz 1 9:00AM

Brady, Samantha Maree 1 9:00AM

Brock, Kieran Jade 1 9:00AM

Brown, Jayden Jai 6 9:00AM

Bycroft, Tiana Cherie 1 9:00AM

Carroll, Cassandra Hope 1 9:00AM

Carroll, Courtney-Lee Louise 1 9:00AM

Cavies, Matthew Simeon 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Norman Frank, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cloudy, Richard Robert Kura 1 9:00AM

Douglas, Tyson James Morris 1 9:00AM

Dunn, Paul Edward 1 8:30AM

Dunn, Paul Edward 1 9:00AMDutton, Damian James 1 8:30AM

Dymock, Quinton John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Edmunds, Joseph Llewellyn 1 9:00AM

Faulkner, Rachel Ann 1 9:00AM

Francis, Craig Jeffrey, Mr 1 8:30AM

Francis, Rebecca Karen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Fullarton, Joel James 6 10:00AM

Gierke, Billy Dean 1 9:00AM

Gilchrist, Phillip Arthur 1 9:00AM

Goebel Parkinson, Jessica April 1 9:00AM

Hayes, Brittney-Lee 1 9:00AM

Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 1 9:00AM

Hedley, Gabrielle Kate 1 9:00AM

Hodge, Joshua Morris 1 9:00AM

Isakson, Daniel James 1 9:00AM

Jabateh, Musa 1 9:00AM

Jacobs, Leslie Johnson 1 9:00AM

Jonasen, Max 1 9:00AM

Jones, Daniel James 1 9:00AM

Joyce, Kyle Scott 1 9:00AM

Kerwin, Tricia Megan, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Kohn, Lindsay James 1 9:00AM

Krause, Brett Colin 4 10:00AM

Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Malcolm, Chloe Louise 1 9:00AM

Malone, Joshua Neil 1 9:00AM

Maloney, John Bremner 1 9:00AM

Matila, Chris Fua 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mccolm, Casey James 1 9:00AM

Mccreath, Courtney Elizabeth, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Bodie John 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Bodie John 1 8:30AM

Meincke, Jena Javier 1 9:00AM

Mell, Hayden John 4 9:00AM

Melville, Nathaniel Harry 4 10:00AM

Millington, Tara Maree 1 9:00AM

Nolan, Jason Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Okereke, Nicole Jean 1 9:00AM

Parsons, Rochelle Lee 1 9:00AM

Pascoe, Aidan Eden 6 10:00AM

Pearson, Shea Megan 4 10:00AM

Pedebone, Eric 1 9:00AM

Peters, Liam Andrew 1 9:00AM

Plumb, Shane David 1 9:00AM

Powell, Brendan Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Prasad, Sajen Satnesh 7 9:00AM

Qld Corrective Services 1 9:00AM

Rasic, Ivan 7 9:00AM

Rixon, Matthew Geoffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Robertson, Karen Ann 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Dwain Bruce 1 9:00AM

Russell, Blake John 1 9:00AM

Scicluna, Frank 1 9:00AM

Shanks, Jason Ian 1 8:30AM

Skippen, Michael Anthony 1 9:00AM

Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 1 9:00AM

Smith, Damien Joshua 1 9:00AM

Stubberfield, Crystal Leigh 1 9:00AM

Sue, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Sue, Nathan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sulubhoror, Abdullahi 1 9:00AM

Taliu, Solomona, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tawhai, Raina Jordan 1 9:00AM

Toole, Jed James 7 9:00AM

Toole, Jed James, Mr 7 9:00AM

Torrens, Darien Audrey 1 9:00AM

Waddell, Taylor James 1 9:00AM

Walker, Troy Adam 1 9:00AM

Wani, Iga Juma Wani 1 9:00AM

Williams, Indio Jasmine 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Matthew Scott 1 9:00AM

Zahnow, Leon James 7 9:00AM