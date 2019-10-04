IN COURT: Full names of 99 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Appoo, Wesley John 1 9:00AM
Aukuso, Loreta 1 9:00AM
Barnett, Allan David 7 9:00AM
Battisson, Brian Ronald 1 9:00AM
Beddow, Joshua Ray Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bernard, Sarah Miracle Christy 1 9:00AM
Bishop, Ihimera Awatea Ratahi 1 9:00AM
Blizzard, Terri Dianne 1 9:00AM
Bokan, Tania Louise 1 9:00AM
Bragg, Derrick Lloyd 2 9:00AM
Brozic, Myles Warren 1 9:00AM
Christensen, Jo-Anne Leesa 1 9:00AM
Clamp, Kayleigh Ann 1 9:00AM
Cleaver, David Thomas 1 9:00AM
Close, Geary John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cloudy, Richard Robert Kura 1 9:00AM
Collingwood, Christian Alexander 1 9:00AM
Collins, Edgar James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Contrea, Nicholas Gianni, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cooray, Marius Chamath Dilruk 2 9:00AM
Crowe, Breeanna Jai, Miss 1 9:00AM
Davies, Charmaine Maree 1 9:00AM
Davis, Emily Kaye 1 9:00AM
Dodds, Aaron Peter 1 9:00AM
Doncaster, Warwick Andrew 1 9:00AM
Donohoe, Matthew John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Ellul, Brenton Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Faasu, Sefo, Mr 1 9:00AM
Feauai, Panama Matthew 1 9:00AM
Fizzell, Jamie Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Garland, Alyson Claire, Miss 1 9:00AM
Ghee, Francis Dana, Mr 1 9:00AM
Glindemann, Daniel Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gooley, Phillip Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Graham, Brandon Richard 1 9:00AM
Gray, Zachery John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hargreaves, Kayla Marie 1 9:00AM
Harlow, Shayla Rose 1 9:00AM
Harris, David William Charlie 1 9:00AM
Harrold, Marcus John 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Robert Guy 1 9:00AM
Harvey, Robert Guy 1 8:30AM
Hayes, Leanne Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Hayne, Samantha Gay 1 9:00AM
Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 1 9:00AM
Hickson, Colin James 1 9:00AM
Hill, Braedy Adam 1 9:00AM
Hinkley, Meagen Alice Margaret 1 9:00AM
Hinton, Pamela Lisa 1 9:00AM
Hitzman, Samantha Jane 1 9:00AM
Hopkins, Xzayvia Jason 1 9:00AM
Hutchins, Skye Louise 1 9:00AM
Innis, Shawn Joseph 1 9:00AM
Ives, Zamika Kiely, Ms 2 9:00AM
Jenner, Robert William 1 9:00AM
Jones, Jane Maree 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Ronald Jason 1 9:00AM
Kennedy, Daniel Kirk, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kennewell, Jason Wayne 1 9:00AM
King, Wayne Stephen 1 9:00AM
Klaric, Neville Mladen 1 9:00AM
Kusu, Douglas William 1 9:00AM
Luck, Kerry James 1 9:00AM
Macfie, Priscilla Jayne 1 9:00AM
Mahoney, Jake Morris 1 9:00AM
Mason, Timothy James 1 9:00AM
Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Robert John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcnicol, Richard Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Merlo, Mario Giovanni 1 9:00AM
Muhling, Shane Rodney John 7 9:00AM
O'Grady, Stephanie Louise Nicole 1 9:00AM
O'Toole, Hardy Mitchell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Oxman, Madison Melissa 1 9:00AM
Pacey, Kyle Raymond, Mr 2 10:00AM
Peterson, Casey Rose, Ms 7 9:00AM
Pirake, Elizabeth Donna Jade 1 9:00AM
Prasad, Sajen Satnesh 1 9:00AM
Richards, Kloe Lee Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM
Riley, Scott James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Roberts, Olivia Renee Simone 1 9:00AM
Rodrigues, Brandon Russell 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Shaun Phillip Archie 1 9:00AM
Smith, Samuel Taylor 1 9:00AM
Solomon, Brent Matthew 1 9:00AM
Spurr, Jay Russell 2 10:00AM
Stream, Jesse Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tarry, Jordan Leigh 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Rodney James 1 9:00AM
Truong, Binh John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Turner, Lorynda Shereece 1 9:00AM
Tydd, Peter Thomas, Mr 2 9:00AM
Wells, Kristal Gaye 1 9:00AM
Whaitiri, Michael Taika, Mr 1 9:00AM
White, David Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Williams, David Daniel Robyn, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williams, Jayden Lee 1 9:00AM
Winfield, Zak, Mr 1 9:00AM
Zacharias, Adam John 1 9:00AM