IN COURT: Full names of 99 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Appoo, Wesley John 1 9:00AM

Aukuso, Loreta 1 9:00AM

Barnett, Allan David 7 9:00AM

Battisson, Brian Ronald 1 9:00AM

Beddow, Joshua Ray Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bernard, Sarah Miracle Christy 1 9:00AM

Bishop, Ihimera Awatea Ratahi 1 9:00AM

Blizzard, Terri Dianne 1 9:00AM

Bokan, Tania Louise 1 9:00AM

Bragg, Derrick Lloyd 2 9:00AM

Brozic, Myles Warren 1 9:00AM

Christensen, Jo-Anne Leesa 1 9:00AM

Clamp, Kayleigh Ann 1 9:00AM

Cleaver, David Thomas 1 9:00AM

Close, Geary John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cloudy, Richard Robert Kura 1 9:00AM

Collingwood, Christian Alexander 1 9:00AM

Collins, Edgar James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Contrea, Nicholas Gianni, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cooray, Marius Chamath Dilruk 2 9:00AM

Crowe, Breeanna Jai, Miss 1 9:00AM

Davies, Charmaine Maree 1 9:00AM

Davis, Emily Kaye 1 9:00AM

Dodds, Aaron Peter 1 9:00AM

Doncaster, Warwick Andrew 1 9:00AM

Donohoe, Matthew John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Ellul, Brenton Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Faasu, Sefo, Mr 1 9:00AM

Feauai, Panama Matthew 1 9:00AM

Fizzell, Jamie Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM

Garland, Alyson Claire, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ghee, Francis Dana, Mr 1 9:00AM

Glindemann, Daniel Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gooley, Phillip Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Graham, Brandon Richard 1 9:00AM

Gray, Zachery John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hargreaves, Kayla Marie 1 9:00AM

Harlow, Shayla Rose 1 9:00AM

Harris, David William Charlie 1 9:00AM

Harrold, Marcus John 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Robert Guy 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Robert Guy 1 8:30AM

Hayes, Leanne Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Hayne, Samantha Gay 1 9:00AM

Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 1 9:00AM

Hickson, Colin James 1 9:00AM

Hill, Braedy Adam 1 9:00AM

Hinkley, Meagen Alice Margaret 1 9:00AM

Hinton, Pamela Lisa 1 9:00AM

Hitzman, Samantha Jane 1 9:00AM

Hopkins, Xzayvia Jason 1 9:00AM

Hutchins, Skye Louise 1 9:00AM

Innis, Shawn Joseph 1 9:00AM

Ives, Zamika Kiely, Ms 2 9:00AM

Jenner, Robert William 1 9:00AM

Jones, Jane Maree 1 9:00AM

Kelly, Ronald Jason 1 9:00AM

Kennedy, Daniel Kirk, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kennewell, Jason Wayne 1 9:00AM

King, Wayne Stephen 1 9:00AM

Klaric, Neville Mladen 1 9:00AM

Kusu, Douglas William 1 9:00AM

Luck, Kerry James 1 9:00AM

Macfie, Priscilla Jayne 1 9:00AM

Mahoney, Jake Morris 1 9:00AM

Mason, Timothy James 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Robert John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcnicol, Richard Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Merlo, Mario Giovanni 1 9:00AM

Muhling, Shane Rodney John 7 9:00AM

O'Grady, Stephanie Louise Nicole 1 9:00AM

O'Toole, Hardy Mitchell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Oxman, Madison Melissa 1 9:00AM

Pacey, Kyle Raymond, Mr 2 10:00AM

Peterson, Casey Rose, Ms 7 9:00AM

Pirake, Elizabeth Donna Jade 1 9:00AM

Prasad, Sajen Satnesh 1 9:00AM

Richards, Kloe Lee Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Riley, Scott James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Olivia Renee Simone 1 9:00AM

Rodrigues, Brandon Russell 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Shaun Phillip Archie 1 9:00AM

Smith, Samuel Taylor 1 9:00AM

Solomon, Brent Matthew 1 9:00AM

Spurr, Jay Russell 2 10:00AM

Stream, Jesse Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tarry, Jordan Leigh 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Rodney James 1 9:00AM

Truong, Binh John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Turner, Lorynda Shereece 1 9:00AM

Tydd, Peter Thomas, Mr 2 9:00AM

Wells, Kristal Gaye 1 9:00AM

Whaitiri, Michael Taika, Mr 1 9:00AM

White, David Lawrence 1 9:00AM

Williams, David Daniel Robyn, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Jayden Lee 1 9:00AM

Winfield, Zak, Mr 1 9:00AM

Zacharias, Adam John 1 9:00AM