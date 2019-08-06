IN COURT: Full names of 99 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abbas, Louisa Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Al Jashamy, Ahmad 1 9:00AM

Almat, Robert Ben 1 9:00AM

Andruga, Douglas Maku 1 9:00AM

Babarovich, Josie Lee 2 9:00AM

Bahsa, Aiden Jamil 1 9:00AM

Bain, Jason Gilmour, Mr 1 9:00AM

Baker, Chantelle Nicole 2 9:00AM

Balibay, Jerid Rodolfo, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bell, Asten Shaun 1 9:00AM

Bradford, Nicole Dianne 1 9:00AM

Brice-Vogler, Brooke 2 9:00AM

Broadbere, Allistair Stuart 1 8:30AM

Brunton, Daniel William 1 9:00AM

Bullock, Bradly John 1 9:00AM

Burgess, Kaylah Pauline 1 9:00AM

Christians, Lindly Emerson 1 9:00AM

Clayton, Bodie Shane 2 9:00AM

Clements, Terri Lee 1 9:00AM

Collins, Valerie 1 9:00AM

Coolwell, James Douglas 1 9:00AM

Craig, Bradley Russell 1 8:30AM

Davis, Emily Kaye 1 8:30AM

Davis, Emily Kaye 1 9:00AM

Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dodd, Emily 1 9:00AM

Dodds, Mark Leslie Charles 1 9:00AM

Dunn, Robert Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Elliot, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Fifita, Siaosi Teisina, Mr 1 9:00AM

Garland, Alyson Claire, Miss 1 9:00AM

Gaston, Kelvin 2 9:00AM

Haibe, Mahamed 2 9:00AM

Hallett, Joshua Robert 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Cassie Ellen 1 9:00AM

Hayman, Beau James 2 9:00AM

Heinemann, Blake Michael 1 9:00AM

Hendle, Mark Stephen, Mr 1 8:30AM

Hewitt, Clint Jeffrey 2 9:00AM

Hollingworth, Nathan Kevin Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hunt, Jacob Dion 1 9:00AM

Hurinui, James Piripono, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hutchings, Daniel James 1 9:00AM

Jewson, Ashlyn Kate 1 9:00AM

Jones, Corey 1 9:00AM

Jurkuch, Yak Makuach 2 9:00AM

Kenny, Victoria Maree 1 9:00AM

Khadim, Mohammed 1 9:00AM

Lee, Robert Raymond 2 9:00AM

Lemalu, David Live, Mr 1 9:00AM

Leverington, Lisa 1 9:00AM

Loader, Renai Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Maiava, Telesia Maria 1 9:00AM

Mast, Joseph Josea Paul 1 8:30AM

Matis, Paul 1 9:00AM

Mauigoa, Salani 1 9:00AM

Mccallum, Richard Dallas 1 9:00AM

Mccombes, Tarah Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM

Milesi, Nikki Louise 1 9:00AM

Mills, Rylee Paul 1 9:00AM

Murray, Hayden Anthony 1 9:00AM

Nadar, Wasseem, Mr 1 9:00AM

Norris, Benjamin Luke 1 9:00AM

Pacey, Kyle Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Paul, Michael Dieter, Mr 2 9:00AM

Pellow, Caroline Bella 2 9:00AM

Pink, Harley James Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pink, Harley James Roy, Mr 1 8:30AM

Queensland Department Of Transport And Main Roads 2 9:00AM

Quinn, Damien Charles 1 9:00AM

Rock, Paul Andrew 1 9:00AM

Rodgers, Kelsey 1 9:00AM

Ross, Byron James 1 9:00AM

Royston, Shelley Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Russell, Kirsty-Ellen 2 9:00AM

Salafia, Steven Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saunimaa, Misela 2 9:00AM

Schmidt, Hans Uwe 2 9:00AM

Shaw, Ryan Mckenzie 1 9:00AM

Singh, Gurpreet 1 9:00AM

Sligar, Cameron John 1 9:00AM

Smith, Clarissa Anne 1 9:00AM

Smith, Lisa-Anne 1 9:00AM

Spark, Madelaine Ann 1 9:00AM

Springall, Denise Jean, Ms 1 9:00AM

Stathis, Nicholas Alexander 1 9:00AM

Sticher, Alex 2 9:00AM

Strachan, Daniel Joseph 1 9:00AM

Strathie, Nathan Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tame, Christopher Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Tina Ellen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Tensek, Sonja 2 10:30AM

Tomasson, Kristbjorg 1 9:00AM

Tootoo, Tusipa 2 9:00AM

Townsend, Amy Lee Joyce, Ms 1 9:00AM

Vikuckis, Kyra, Miss 1 9:00AM

Warwick, Jason 1 9:00AM

Wickremaratne, Kalana Chinthana 1 9:00AM

Wood, Stephen Philip, Mr 1 9:00AM