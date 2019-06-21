IN COURT: Full names of 96 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Baker, Cody 2 10:00AM
Bates-Jones, Liam Daniel Greg 1 9:00AM
Beetham, Brendan David 2 10:00AM
Bossom, Bradley Ian Charles 1 9:00AM
Bruen, Lucas Dolan 1 9:00AM
Clarke, Joseph Patrick 1 9:00AM
Claxton, Daniel Robert 1 9:00AM
Clay, Jasmine Brianna, Miss 1 9:00AM
Comley, Renata 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Dion Shane 1 9:00AM
Cooke, John Michael 1 9:00AM
Croucher, Joshua Peter 1 9:00AM
Cullen, Adam Francis 1 8:30AM
Davidson, Thomas Yagan 1 9:00AM
Dawson, Danny Raymond 2 9:00AM
Daylight, Tanya Lee 1 9:00AM
Delaney, Danniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Edgar, Mitchell John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Elliott-Bond, Travis James 1 9:00AM
Emelio, Paulo, Mr 1 9:00AM
English, Patricia Edith 1 9:00AM
Fisher, Kirkland Charles 1 9:00AM
Flack, Cody Keith 1 9:00AM
Galton, Maree Theresa, Miss 1 9:00AM
Gentry-Pike, Luke Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Giakoumi, Matthew James 1 9:00AM
Gilbert, Donna Lee 1 9:00AM
Harries, Sarina Rose May 1 9:00AM
Heilbronn, Kerrie Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM
Hewson, Daniel William 1 9:00AM
Hill, Christopher Gavin 1 9:00AM
Houkamau, Tuhoe-Potiki Nicolo Houkamau, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hrncjar, Stephan 5 9:00AM
Hutchinson, Garry James 1 9:00AM
Jones, Emily Myra, Miss 1 9:00AM
Keys, Heath Desmond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kreegher, Ashlee Elizabeth Doroth 1 9:00AM
Krug, Jarad Carl 1 9:00AM
Lewis, Kayla Leanne 1 9:00AM
Lonie, Mark Vincent 1 9:00AM
Lucas, Kyle Michael 1 9:00AM
Martin, Dymethra May 1 9:00AM
Martin, Shanice Lachelle Renae 1 9:00AM
Masso, Nathania 1 9:00AM
Mcgrath, Christine Joy 1 9:00AM
Mcintosh, Matthew William 1 9:00AM
Mcnicol, Richard Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Miller, Clayton Noel 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Chris John 1 9:00AM
Munro, Craig Paul 1 9:00AM
Munro, Kaye-Stuart Hohepa 1 2:00PM
Munro, Kaye-Stuart Hohepa 1 9:00AM
Murphy, Aaron Lance 1 9:00AM
Nagas-Newby, Ashleigh Jade 1 9:00AM
Napper, Christopher James 1 9:00AM
North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM
O'Neill, Brotayes Lyle 1 9:00AM
Orr, Jack David Gavin 1 9:00AM
Page, Ricky James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Jasmine Irene Rose 1 9:00AM
Parsons, Brianne Frances Roberta 1 9:00AM
Patten, Jacinta, Miss 1 9:00AM
Pedersen, Amie Judith 1 9:00AM
Perot, Clarissa Suzanne Natalie 1 9:00AM
Pilgrim, Michael Dean Lewin 1 9:00AM
Pokorski, Luke Dean 1 9:00AM
Pope, Benjamin Russell, Mr 2 9:00AM
Prasser, Kylie Amanda, Miss 1 9:00AM
Quinn, Damien Charles 1 9:00AM
Riccardo, Harrison John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Riley-Winters, Benjamin James 1 9:00AM
Robb, Phoebe Shirley Anne Heremia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Roberts, Andrew Eric 1 9:00AM
Robertson, Kelly Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Janelle Esther 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Timothy John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Roper, Jordan Alwyn 1 9:00AM
Roseneder, Jake Owen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rowe, Duane Raymond John 1 9:00AM
Sabua, Barry Georgie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Schlaikier, Chantelle Rose 2 10:00AM
Schmidt, Simon Bruce 2 9:00AM
Shields, Gregory Keith 1 9:00AM
Slifkas, Peter 1 9:00AM
Stanford, Dylan Codie 1 9:00AM
Stephen, Kaio Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ta'Ufo'Ou, Tevita Pola Apau 1 9:00AM
Tydd, Peter Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Samantha May 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Tyson John 1 9:00AM
Velazquez Perez, Alberto 1 9:00AM
Walker, Rikona Rauna Henare, Mr 1 9:00AM
Walker, Rikona Rauna Whakaroa Te Heke 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Timothy Jack 1 9:00AM
Woods, Mitchell James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Zernike, Kristie-Lee 1 9:00AM