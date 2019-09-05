IN COURT: Full names of 93 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Amosa, Siaosi Steve 1 9:00AM

Ardill, Amy Rose 1 9:00AM

Au, Salafai Tauapai, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bahsa, Aiden Jamil 1 9:00AM

Barnes, Jessica Joy 1 9:00AM

Barnett, Leslie Andrew, Mr 1 8:30AM

Baxter-Sayers, Asher Alfred 1 9:00AM

Bebbington, Samantha Lee-Rose 1 9:00AM

Bell, Angela Grace Lorraine, Mrs 3 9:00AM

Bishop, Ihimera Awatea Ratahi 1 9:00AM

Blake, William Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brett, Aastine Jade 1 9:00AM

Bull, Chantele Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Burgess, Holly Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Challinger, Chynna Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM

Chamo, Monametsi Leo 1 8:30AM

Chapman, John Henry 3 9:00AM

Chequer, Shaun Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Clay, Jasmine Brianna, Miss 1 9:00AM

Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 3 9:00AM

Conlon, Dion Shane 3 9:00AM

Croswell, Ashka Barry 1 9:00AM

Davies, Shane Phillip Lee 1 9:00AM

Davis, Russell John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dawson, David John 1 9:00AM

Day, Nathan Robert 1 9:00AM

Dewhurst, Kate Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Dodds, Mark Leslie Charles 3 9:00AM

Dorante, Charles Thomas 1 9:00AM

Duricin, Mark Samuel 2 9:00AM

Eastell, Corey John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Elliot, Matthew Paul 1 8:30AM

Gibson, Curtis William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gwilliams, Andrew Mervyn, Mr 3 9:00AM

Hambly, Shane Micheal, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hamilton, Darcey Clayton 1 9:00AM

Heritage, Tahndra Victoria 1 9:00AM

Hiko, Tamara Ismalia 2 11:00AM

Hinton, Waite Riley 1 9:00AM

Houston, Jackson Merrick 2 11:00AM

Hunt, Jacob Dion 1 9:00AM

James, Christopher David Anthony 1 9:00AM

Jamieson, Katie-Sherie 1 9:00AM

Johns, Matthew Darren, Mr 1 9:00AM

Juric, Stephen Anthony 1 9:00AM

Kahitira, Mathias, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kangan, Sophie Claire 1 9:00AM

Kimpton, Chase Dean 2 10:00AM

Kingi, Trinity 1 9:00AM

Koffal, Felicity Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Lister, Michael Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Locke, Aaron Travis 1 9:00AM

Mabiyose, Jean 1 8:30AM

Makepeace, Stuart Joseph 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Lalita Anne May 1 9:00AM

Mcinerney, Sherie Anne 1 9:00AM

Melville, Nathaniel Harry 2 10:00AM

Micheelsen, Paul Bjarne 1 9:00AM

Milligan, Warrick Nathan Allan, Mr 2 11:00AM

Milligan, Warwick Nathan 2 11:00AM

Mills, Brendan James 1 9:00AM

Morgan, Jason Allan 1 9:00AM

Muckert, Wayne John 1 9:00AM

Muliaga, Casey Ngatokoa 1 8:30AM

Nixon, Benjamin Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nixon, Kelly Ann 1 9:00AM

Norford, Tyra Maureen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Oqilat, Kylie Sheree 1 9:00AM

Owole, Emmanuel Jamus 1 9:00AM

Pedersen, Amie Judith 1 9:00AM

Pudwell, Sherie Ane, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Puime, Manuel Norman 1 9:00AM

Rickit, Jody Marie 1 9:00AM

Riley, Scott James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Olivia Renee Simone 1 9:00AM

Ross, Stuart Duncan 1 9:00AM

Sadarakha, Agnes Angilo Bara 1 9:00AM

Sammon, Jarrod 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Paul James Casey 3 9:00AM

Schick, Benjamin James 1 8:30AM

Sleath, Cody Leonard 1 9:00AM

Smith, Dennis James 1 9:00AM

Stromberg, Tor Viking Gunnar 1 9:00AM

Stuart, Robert Campbell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Swan, Stephen 3 9:00AM

Thompson, Nathaniel Kisione Peni, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tomasson, Kristbjorg 1 9:00AM

Tonga, Joshua James 1 9:00AM

Tredgold, Matthew Grant William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Walker, Christopher Bernard 1 9:00AM

Watson, Alana Ky 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Colette Lee 1 9:00AM