IN COURT: Full names of 93 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Ah-See, Kimberly Hope 1 9:00AM
Amosa, Siaosi Steve 1 9:00AM
Ardill, Amy Rose 1 9:00AM
Arnold, Shontanai Lillian Jean 1 9:00AM
Audus, Jason Mathew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Baldwin, Maxwell James 1 9:00AM
Barclay, James Malcolm 2 10:00AM
Battisson, Brian Ronald 1 9:00AM
Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM
Bennett, Matthew Peter 1 9:00AM
Bratic, Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brehm, Chloe Marie 1 9:00AM
Bull, Chantele Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Cartwright, Rory Addison, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cavanagh, Melanie Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Chandler, Kylie Joan 1 9:00AM
Chapman, Ricco Jordan 1 9:00AM
Checker, Zackariah Arnold 1 9:00AM
Clarke, Latayne Riana 1 9:00AM
Clayton, Jeremy Stephen Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cole, Quintin William, Mr 2 11:00AM
Cook, Scott Anthony, Mr 2 9:00AM
Cork, Rinnah Wikki 1 9:00AM
Daly, Jaymes Anthony Alister 2 9:00AM
Dawson, David John 1 9:00AM
Dingey, Cameron James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Earley, Nigel Grant 1 9:00AM
Edwards, Marcus Luke 1 9:00AM
Emelio, Sale, Mr 1 9:00AM
Felton, Timothy Michael 5 9:00AM
Finn, Jamie-Lee Lousie 1 9:00AM
Flack, Cody Keith 1 9:00AM
Frankcombe, Kristin 1 9:00AM
Ganeshka 1 9:00AM
Gannon, Daniel Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gee, Zachary Gordon Higgison 1 9:00AM
Gibson, Curtis William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Green, Daniel Leslie Robert 1 9:00AM
Greggor, Andrew Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Grieve, Emily Molly Madison, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hawkins, Jacob Mathew 1 9:00AM
Hazard, Tina Kathleen 1 9:00AM
Heather, Brooke Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Timothy Peter 1 9:00AM
Jones, Chad Edward 1 9:00AM
Keresoma, Ofisa 1 9:00AM
Kiani, Simon, Mr 1 9:00AM
King, Brendon John Tukiri 1 9:00AM
Laing, Shane Douglas-Peter 1 9:00AM
Le Boydre, Ashley John 5 9:00AM
Likidis, Tracy Leigh 1 9:00AM
Lockhart, Steven Andrew 1 9:00AM
Lomas, Eniez 1 9:00AM
Mackay, Bronwyn Lee 1 9:00AM
Mackenzie, Julian Peter Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mahia, Riri Rangi 1 9:00AM
Mccumstie, Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mckellar, Adam Cliffe 1 9:00AM
Meehan, Jayden Joseph 1 9:00AM
Merkel, Scott Andrew 1 9:00AM
Miles, Clayton Ryan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Milligan, Warrick Nathan Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Milligan, Warwick Nathan 1 9:00AM
Milsom, Hayden Blake 1 9:00AM
Minett, Aiden 1 9:00AM
Minett, Aiden Leonard 1 9:00AM
Moore, Brett James 1 9:00AM
Morton, Darren John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mureau, Terri Catherine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Neuendorf, Shaun Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nicol, Judith Alice 1 9:00AM
Nielsen, Mitchell Andrew 1 9:00AM
O'Rourke, Nichole Angel 1 9:00AM
Palelei, Faleu Manono 1 9:00AM
Peddineni, Yashwantu 1 9:00AM
Phillott, Anthony Pender, Mr 1 9:00AM
Robb, William Douglas 1 9:00AM
Royal, Renata Len Jnr, Mr 1 9:00AM
Saltmarsh, Bruce Antony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sawatzki, Kelli-Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Sellwood, Oriel Delbridge 1 9:00AM
Strachan, Liam Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tamehana, James Hupa 1 9:00AM
Tolan, Tamara Liegh-Anne 1 9:00AM
Traplin, Nickalee Jean, Miss 1 9:00AM
Tripp-Hitte, Alex Jade Leslie 1 9:00AM
Tugaga, Francis Toney 1 9:00AM
Ullah, Sharif 1 9:00AM
Vungamoeahi, Tevita Seini, Mr 1 9:00AM
Walker, Kori Steven 1 9:00AM
Wallis, Laikan Cody-Lee 1 9:00AM
Walters, Raymond John 1 9:00AM
Weldu, Alexsander Frezgi 1 9:00AM