IN COURT: Full names of 93 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Ah-See, Kimberly Hope 1 9:00AM

Amosa, Siaosi Steve 1 9:00AM

Ardill, Amy Rose 1 9:00AM

Arnold, Shontanai Lillian Jean 1 9:00AM

Audus, Jason Mathew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Baldwin, Maxwell James 1 9:00AM

Barclay, James Malcolm 2 10:00AM

Battisson, Brian Ronald 1 9:00AM

Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Matthew Peter 1 9:00AM

Bratic, Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brehm, Chloe Marie 1 9:00AM

Bull, Chantele Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Cartwright, Rory Addison, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cavanagh, Melanie Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Chandler, Kylie Joan 1 9:00AM

Chapman, Ricco Jordan 1 9:00AM

Checker, Zackariah Arnold 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Latayne Riana 1 9:00AM

Clayton, Jeremy Stephen Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cole, Quintin William, Mr 2 11:00AM

Cook, Scott Anthony, Mr 2 9:00AM

Cork, Rinnah Wikki 1 9:00AM

Daly, Jaymes Anthony Alister 2 9:00AM

Dawson, David John 1 9:00AM

Dingey, Cameron James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Earley, Nigel Grant 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Marcus Luke 1 9:00AM

Emelio, Sale, Mr 1 9:00AM

Felton, Timothy Michael 5 9:00AM

Finn, Jamie-Lee Lousie 1 9:00AM

Flack, Cody Keith 1 9:00AM

Frankcombe, Kristin 1 9:00AM

Ganeshka 1 9:00AM

Gannon, Daniel Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gee, Zachary Gordon Higgison 1 9:00AM

Gibson, Curtis William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Green, Daniel Leslie Robert 1 9:00AM

Greggor, Andrew Lawrence 1 9:00AM

Grieve, Emily Molly Madison, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hawkins, Jacob Mathew 1 9:00AM

Hazard, Tina Kathleen 1 9:00AM

Heather, Brooke Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Timothy Peter 1 9:00AM

Jones, Chad Edward 1 9:00AM

Keresoma, Ofisa 1 9:00AM

Kiani, Simon, Mr 1 9:00AM

King, Brendon John Tukiri 1 9:00AM

Laing, Shane Douglas-Peter 1 9:00AM

Le Boydre, Ashley John 5 9:00AM

Likidis, Tracy Leigh 1 9:00AM

Lockhart, Steven Andrew 1 9:00AM

Lomas, Eniez 1 9:00AM

Mackay, Bronwyn Lee 1 9:00AM

Mackenzie, Julian Peter Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mahia, Riri Rangi 1 9:00AM

Mccumstie, Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mckellar, Adam Cliffe 1 9:00AM

Meehan, Jayden Joseph 1 9:00AM

Merkel, Scott Andrew 1 9:00AM

Miles, Clayton Ryan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Milligan, Warrick Nathan Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Milligan, Warwick Nathan 1 9:00AM

Milsom, Hayden Blake 1 9:00AM

Minett, Aiden 1 9:00AM

Minett, Aiden Leonard 1 9:00AM

Moore, Brett James 1 9:00AM

Morton, Darren John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mureau, Terri Catherine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Neuendorf, Shaun Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nicol, Judith Alice 1 9:00AM

Nielsen, Mitchell Andrew 1 9:00AM

O'Rourke, Nichole Angel 1 9:00AM

Palelei, Faleu Manono 1 9:00AM

Peddineni, Yashwantu 1 9:00AM

Phillott, Anthony Pender, Mr 1 9:00AM

Robb, William Douglas 1 9:00AM

Royal, Renata Len Jnr, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saltmarsh, Bruce Antony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sawatzki, Kelli-Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Sellwood, Oriel Delbridge 1 9:00AM

Strachan, Liam Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tamehana, James Hupa 1 9:00AM

Tolan, Tamara Liegh-Anne 1 9:00AM

Traplin, Nickalee Jean, Miss 1 9:00AM

Tripp-Hitte, Alex Jade Leslie 1 9:00AM

Tugaga, Francis Toney 1 9:00AM

Ullah, Sharif 1 9:00AM

Vungamoeahi, Tevita Seini, Mr 1 9:00AM

Walker, Kori Steven 1 9:00AM

Wallis, Laikan Cody-Lee 1 9:00AM

Walters, Raymond John 1 9:00AM

Weldu, Alexsander Frezgi 1 9:00AM