IN COURT: Full names of 91 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Addinall, Jacquelene 1 9:00AM
Baird, Andrew William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Battisson, Brian Ronald 1 9:00AM
Behnke, Ronald Glen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bell, Justin 6 11:00AM
Bishop, Ihimera Awatea Ratahi 1 8:30AM
Blokland, Brendon Paul 6 11:00AM
Boland, Mark Lindsay 1 9:00AM
Brandon, Ryan Mitchell 1 9:00AM
Brown, Ashley Rhys 3 9:00AM
Buhse, Dean Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Burne, Shaun Alan 1 9:00AM
Cameron, Nicole Leanne 1 9:00AM
Chapman, Wayne David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Christofferson, Glenn Norman 1 8:30AM
Collins, Brittney Louise 3 9:00AM
Davis, Russell John 3 9:00AM
Davis, Russell John, Mr 3 9:00AM
Dezorzi, Roberto, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dimitrov, Michael Aurthur, Mr 6 11:00AM
Dyball, Floyd Mark 3 9:00AM
Edwards, Patira Hohepa, Mr 1 9:00AM
Enoch, Kevin Shane 1 9:00AM
Faamata, Brandon Leo 1 9:00AM
Filipo, Nuusa, Mr 1 8:30AM
Fitton, Thomas Mark 1 9:00AM
Grabbe, Kevin Warren 1 9:00AM
Gray, Zachery John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Griffiths, Kris William 1 9:00AM
Guest, Mitchell Robert 1 9:00AM
Gwilliams, Andrew Mervyn, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hardin, James Michael 1 9:00AM
Harwood, Scott Richard 1 9:00AM
Healey, Timothy John 1 8:30AM
Hickling, Lee Stewart 3 9:00AM
Horne, Jefferey Stewart 1 9:00AM
Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 3 9:00AM
Ives, Zamika Kiely, Ms 1 8:30AM
Johns, Robert Michael 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Katherine Hannah, Miss 1 9:00AM
Junge, Bernadette Lissa June 3 9:00AM
Kemp, Tarlia Marie 1 9:00AM
Kidner, Ryan John 1 9:00AM
Kinsella, Ivan Edward 1 9:00AM
Knox, Tamara Glennys 1 9:00AM
Langley, Claire, Miss 1 9:00AM
Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM
Mabok, Akeg Ali Mongok 1 9:00AM
Maitland, Breeanna Lorraine 1 9:00AM
Masters, Amber Jane 1 9:00AM
Mcdonald, Matthew Gordon James 1 9:00AM
Miller, Ngiarie Alexis 1 9:00AM
Milovale, Asher Andre 1 9:00AM
Mistycki, Baptiste Bruno 1 9:00AM
Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 1 9:00AM
Mudd, Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM
Newman, Blake Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Van Tuan, Mr 1 9:00AM
O'Brien, Liam Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Oxenbridge, Rochelle Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Parker, Sharon Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM
Radford, Tony G, Mr 7 9:00AM
Reynolds, Brodie Johannes 1 9:00AM
Roccella Burns, Melissa Sophia 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Alexander James 1 9:00AM
Rudzitis, Daniel Brian 1 9:00AM
Sandiford, Jesse Wayne 1 9:00AM
Setu, Wyatt 1 9:00AM
Simoes, Dylan Silvio 1 9:00AM
Squires, Arlena Kay, Miss 1 9:00AM
Sulubhoror, Abdullahi 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Anthony John Andrew 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Anthony Richard 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Darren Wayne, Mr 6 9:00AM
Thompson, Darren Wayne, Mr 6 11:00AM
Thompson, Josh 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Shelley Nicole, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Toth, Dylan Blaine 1 9:00AM
Turner, Ian Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Uaita Setu, Clifton Lealofi 1 9:00AM
Uaita-Setu, Wyatt-Misitaga, Mr 1 9:00AM
Van-Wezel, Levi Marc 6 11:00AM
Villari, Julieanne 6 9:00AM
Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 6 9:00AM
Ward-Kaye, Curtis James 1 8:30AM
Wheatley, Eden Maree 1 9:00AM
Wilden, Zac Rohan Frank 1 9:00AM
Williams, Joshua Winston 3 9:00AM
Williams, Toby Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Williamson, Greg James Don 1 9:00AM
Zapala, George Karamu, Mr 1 9:00AM