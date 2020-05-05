IN COURT: Full names of 9 people in Ipswich court today

Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Batchelor, Joel Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Battison, Brayden James Maxwell 1 9:00AM

Davey, Tara Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Francis, Craig Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gray, Rick Stephen 6 9:00AM

Hyde, Jared Albert John Patr 1 9:00AM

Peisker, Stephen Paul 1 9:00AM

Stretton, Joshua Jonathon 1 9:00AM

Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM