IN COURT: Full names of 9 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Batchelor, Joel Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Battison, Brayden James Maxwell 1 9:00AM
Davey, Tara Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Francis, Craig Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gray, Rick Stephen 6 9:00AM
Hyde, Jared Albert John Patr 1 9:00AM
Peisker, Stephen Paul 1 9:00AM
Stretton, Joshua Jonathon 1 9:00AM
Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM