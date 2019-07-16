IN COURT: Full names of 88 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Al Jashamy, Ahmad 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Tom Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ara, Henry 1 9:00AM

Bell, Asten Shaun 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Katie 1 9:00AM

Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM

Bowen, Kye James 1 9:00AM

Brown, Dean Charles 2 9:00AM

Brown, Mathew James 1 9:00AM

Bygrave, Joseph Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Campbell, Christopher Marc, Mr 1 9:00AM

Carlo, Ebony Rene 1 9:00AM

Carne, Timothy 1 8:30AM

Cavies, Matthew Simeon 1 9:00AM

Chambers, Claude Richard 1 9:00AM

Clark, Jennifer Leigh Hazel 1 9:00AM

Clements, Terri Lee 1 9:00AM

Connolly, Damien John 1 9:00AM

Conroy, Daniel Noel 2 9:00AM

Crosland, Jo-Ann Lila Melinda 1 9:00AM

Day, Jamie Dane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dumani, Alban 2 10:30AM

Elliot, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Gibson-Tinetti, Brandon Tony 1 9:00AM

Giddens, Trevor Errol 1 9:00AM

Green, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM

Gregory, Robert James Fred, Mr 1 8:30AM

Groenenberg, Jacob Lute 2 9:00AM

Hale, Lauchlan Damon 1 8:30AM

Hallett, Joshua Robert 1 9:00AM

Hayne, Samantha Gay 2 9:00AM

Herrmann, Mitchell Coby 1 9:00AM

Katt, Toby Darren 1 9:00AM

Keasey, Charnee Lee 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Jacob William 2 9:00AM

King, Shania Rose 1 8:30AM

Larkin, Corey Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lendvai, Michael Joseph 2 10:30AM

Lister, Barry John 1 9:00AM

Long, Joshua William 1 9:00AM

Luck, Kerry James 1 9:00AM

Lu'I, Walesi Eti 1 9:00AM

Maguire, Karyn Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Maguire, Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

Martin, Dymetha May 1 9:00AM

Mcbride, Daniel Joseph 2 9:00AM

Mccallum, Richard Dallas 1 9:00AM

Mccartney, Daniel Robert 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Afrikah Jade 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Afrikah Jade 1 8:30AM

Misi, Raymond Bevan Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Ashley Eric, Mr 2 9:00AM

Muaulu, Iere 1 9:00AM

O'Toole, Hardy Mitchell, Mr 1 9:00AM

O'Toole, Hardy Mitchell, Mr 1 8:30AM

Parkash, Chandar 1 9:00AM

Pask, Bryan 2 10:30AM

Pedersen, Caitlyn Nola 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Clayton Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pop, Corneliu 2 10:30AM

Ramsay, Michael Mark 1 9:00AM

Riley-Hartis, Jermaine William 1 9:00AM

Ritchie, Dean James 2 9:00AM

Ronan, Lynden Noel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saunimaa, Misela 2 9:00AM

Shaw, Ryan Mckenzie 1 9:00AM

Slifkas, Peter 1 9:00AM

Sligar, Cameron John 1 9:00AM

Smith, Darrell William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Debra Dorothy 2 9:00AM

Strachan, Daniel Joseph 1 9:00AM

Sugars, Craig Steven 1 9:00AM

Tate, Scott James 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Tina Ellen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Nicholas Mark 1 9:00AM

Thomsen, Trent Shawn 1 9:00AM

Tipoai, Hanlon Lucas 1 9:00AM

Trembath, Joshua John 2 8:30AM

Turner, William Tyla Richard 1 9:00AM

Vaega, Clement Faiga, Mr 1 9:00AM

Waikato, Taitimu Horris 1 8:30AM

Washington, Clayton Junior 1 9:00AM

White, Anthony Quintin 1 9:00AM

White, Luke 1 8:30AM

White, Scott Bradley 1 9:00AM

Williams, Deanne Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Williams, Richard Lee 1 9:00AM

Younger, Jessica Elizabeth 1 9:00AM