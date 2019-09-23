IN COURT: Full names of 85 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Allen, Tania Lillian 1 9:00AM
Anderson, Rebecca Sandra, Miss 1 9:00AM
Andrews, Emily Jane 1 9:00AM
Baldini, Tina Faye 1 3:00PM
Barker, Jason Norman 1 9:00AM
Barnes, Lucas James 1 9:00AM
Baughman, Peter Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bennett, Kerrie-Ann 1 9:00AM
Bomah, Elice Isata 1 8:30AM
Brackin, Renee Sheree 1 9:00AM
Butt, Shane Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Castles, William Edward 1 9:00AM
Cooper, Timothy Raymond Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
Court, Brett William 1 9:00AM
Davis, Russell John 1 9:00AM
Davis, Russell John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Diamond, Blake 1 9:00AM
Doncaster, Warwick Andrew 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Shane Bowman Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Filipaina, Jerome Jordan 1 9:00AM
Finch, Krystaleigh Ruth 1 9:00AM
Fizzell, Jamie Ronald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Garden, Luke Owen, Mr 1 9:00AM
George, Jacob Jimmy Lee 1 9:00AM
Goltz, Ali Travis 1 9:00AM
Green, Melissa Jade 1 9:00AM
Green, Trevor Shane 1 9:00AM
Grunberger, Daniel Jake 1 9:00AM
Hall, Steve William 1 9:00AM
Hockey, Nicole Mae 1 9:00AM
Hoffman, Shane Donald 1 9:00AM
Ikin, Mitchell Jonathan 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Melissa Kay 1 9:00AM
Joyce, Kyle Scott 1 9:00AM
Kelly, Kylie-Anne 1 9:00AM
Kennedy, Jason Jamaine 1 9:00AM
Ketter, Anthony James 1 9:00AM
Khadim, Mohammed 1 9:00AM
Kingston, Mikaela Joanne 1 9:00AM
Kristensen, Chantelle Rebecca 1 9:00AM
Lofthouse, Jessica Rochelle 1 9:00AM
Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mackenzie, Crystal 1 9:00AM
Mackenzie, Crystal Rose 1 9:00AM
Majok, Adut Chol 1 9:00AM
Manton, Alicia Sharleen, Miss 1 9:00AM
Markwick, Laine Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Mcgrady, Roxanne Jade, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mclaren, Alisha Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM
Melville, Daniel Christopher 1 9:00AM
Metai, Brandon Ahbing 1 9:00AM
Minns, Jessica Catherine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Travis Barton 1 9:00AM
Mureau, Terri Catherine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Muston, Denika Renay 1 9:00AM
Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nguyen, Hong Phuc 1 9:00AM
Nowlan, Corey Daniel Edward 1 9:00AM
O'Kell, Jeremy William Phillip 1 9:00AM
Oxman, Madison Melissa 1 9:00AM
Page, Ricky James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Payne, Selina Christina Anne 1 9:00AM
Pedersen, Caitlyn Nola 1 9:00AM
Phomsouvanh, Phasouk 1 9:00AM
Pryor, Aaron Dean 1 9:00AM
Quach, My Thuan David 1 9:00AM
Rada, Danny John Victor 1 9:00AM
Ramsden, Samuel Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM
Riley-Winters, Benjamin James 1 9:00AM
Robertson, T-Jay 1 9:00AM
Rudd, Thomas Karl, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rutherford, Corey Edward 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Mark Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sellars, Gregory Edward 1 9:00AM
Simpson, Liza Lesley Marie 1 9:00AM
Sinclair, Peter John 1 9:00AM
Smith, Damien Joshua 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Natalie 1 8:30AM
Tonga, Mataele Utoikamanu Esau, Mr 1 9:00AM
Townsend, Amy Lee Joyce, Ms 1 9:00AM
Trewin, Richard A 1 9:00AM
Trigge, Dustin Michael 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Luke Michael 1 9:00AM
Weston, Jaiden Zane 1 9:00AM
White, Brendon Leigh 1 9:00AM