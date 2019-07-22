IN COURT: Full names of 72 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Amber, Wonie Kura 1 9:00AM

Ardill, Timothy James David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bakens, Jacob Jacobus, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Kerrie-Ann 1 9:00AM

Berg, Shaun John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bond, Justin Andrew 1 9:00AM

Bransden, Maryanne Lesley, Miss 1 9:00AM

Busby, Joshua Mark 1 9:00AM

Butler-Lane, Mullalee Gnunguna, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bye, Brody Travis 1 9:00AM

Carr, Luke Henrey 1 9:00AM

Choongo, Francis Kabo, Mr 1 9:00AM

Clements, Daniel Ross 1 9:00AM

Clements, Nicole Maria, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Copas, Noel James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davis, Anthony Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davis, Robert Wayne 1 9:00AM

Djordjevic, Boban 1 9:00AM

Edmonds, Nicholas Jay, Mr 1 9:00AM

Evans, Daniel Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fields, Paul Anthony 1 9:00AM

Gallagher, Khalas Douglas 1 9:00AM

Gallagher, Khalas Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Germon, Scott James 1 9:00AM

Harrold, Marcus John 1 9:00AM

Hayden, Melissa Maree 1 9:00AM

Hayne, Samantha Gay 1 9:00AM

Heber, James Francis 1 9:00AM

Hickson, Paul Raymond 1 9:00AM

Hurinui, James Piripono, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ikin, Mitchell Jonathan 1 8:30AM

Imhoff, Rebecca Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM

James, Emma Rose, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Jesberg, Christopher Darryl, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ketley, Christopher Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Leu, Ropati 1 9:00AM

Madden, Alan Graeme 1 9:00AM

Manguerra, Rameces 1 9:00AM

Matautia, Wayne Ioane, Mr 1 9:00AM

May, Sandra Joan 1 9:00AM

Mcklaren, Cameron James 1 9:00AM

Moore, Alexandria Dee Ellen 1 9:00AM

Morrow, Bradley Ronald 1 9:00AM

Neller, Jeremy Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Nocente, Wendy Ella, Mrs 1 9:00AM

North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM

Nuss, Kristy Patrice, Ms 1 9:00AM

O'Brien, Ivy Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Jorja Kele 1 8:30AM

Rada, Danny John Victor 1 9:00AM

Read, Angela Therese 1 9:00AM

Rudd, Thomas Karl, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Paul James Casey 1 9:00AM

Scanlon, Lee Adam 1 9:00AM

Sefton, Patrick Colin 1 9:00AM

Siguenza, Marta Veronica 1 9:00AM

Sitcheff, Timothy Andrew Paul 1 9:00AM

Slade, Jason Edward 1 9:00AM

Springall, Amanda Jayne 1 9:00AM

Stephan, Jarrod Benjamin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Timoteo, Afaese Wesley 1 8:30AM

Tye, David George 1 9:00AM

Vance, Andrew James 1 9:00AM

Walker, Connie Susan 1 9:00AM

Wallace, Ty Duane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Washington, Clayton Junior 1 9:00AM

Watson, Trevor Arthur 1 9:00AM

West, Leroy James 1 9:00AM

Whirisky, Damond Michael 1 8:30AM

Williams, Cody Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wood, Kevin Graeme 1 9:00AM

Worthington, Dallas James, Mr 1 9:00AM