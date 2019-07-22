IN COURT: Full names of 72 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Amber, Wonie Kura 1 9:00AM
Ardill, Timothy James David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bakens, Jacob Jacobus, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bennett, Kerrie-Ann 1 9:00AM
Berg, Shaun John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bond, Justin Andrew 1 9:00AM
Bransden, Maryanne Lesley, Miss 1 9:00AM
Busby, Joshua Mark 1 9:00AM
Butler-Lane, Mullalee Gnunguna, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bye, Brody Travis 1 9:00AM
Carr, Luke Henrey 1 9:00AM
Choongo, Francis Kabo, Mr 1 9:00AM
Clements, Daniel Ross 1 9:00AM
Clements, Nicole Maria, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Copas, Noel James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davis, Anthony Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davis, Robert Wayne 1 9:00AM
Djordjevic, Boban 1 9:00AM
Edmonds, Nicholas Jay, Mr 1 9:00AM
Evans, Daniel Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fields, Paul Anthony 1 9:00AM
Gallagher, Khalas Douglas 1 9:00AM
Germon, Scott James 1 9:00AM
Harrold, Marcus John 1 9:00AM
Hayden, Melissa Maree 1 9:00AM
Hayne, Samantha Gay 1 9:00AM
Heber, James Francis 1 9:00AM
Hickson, Paul Raymond 1 9:00AM
Hurinui, James Piripono, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ikin, Mitchell Jonathan 1 8:30AM
Imhoff, Rebecca Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM
James, Emma Rose, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Jesberg, Christopher Darryl, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ketley, Christopher Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Leu, Ropati 1 9:00AM
Madden, Alan Graeme 1 9:00AM
Manguerra, Rameces 1 9:00AM
Matautia, Wayne Ioane, Mr 1 9:00AM
May, Sandra Joan 1 9:00AM
Mcklaren, Cameron James 1 9:00AM
Moore, Alexandria Dee Ellen 1 9:00AM
Morrow, Bradley Ronald 1 9:00AM
Neller, Jeremy Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nocente, Wendy Ella, Mrs 1 9:00AM
North, Jayce Antony 1 9:00AM
Nuss, Kristy Patrice, Ms 1 9:00AM
O'Brien, Ivy Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Phillips, Jorja Kele 1 8:30AM
Rada, Danny John Victor 1 9:00AM
Read, Angela Therese 1 9:00AM
Rudd, Thomas Karl, Mr 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Paul James Casey 1 9:00AM
Scanlon, Lee Adam 1 9:00AM
Sefton, Patrick Colin 1 9:00AM
Siguenza, Marta Veronica 1 9:00AM
Sitcheff, Timothy Andrew Paul 1 9:00AM
Slade, Jason Edward 1 9:00AM
Springall, Amanda Jayne 1 9:00AM
Stephan, Jarrod Benjamin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Timoteo, Afaese Wesley 1 8:30AM
Tye, David George 1 9:00AM
Vance, Andrew James 1 9:00AM
Walker, Connie Susan 1 9:00AM
Wallace, Ty Duane, Mr 1 9:00AM
Washington, Clayton Junior 1 9:00AM
Watson, Trevor Arthur 1 9:00AM
West, Leroy James 1 9:00AM
Whirisky, Damond Michael 1 8:30AM
Williams, Cody Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wood, Kevin Graeme 1 9:00AM
Worthington, Dallas James, Mr 1 9:00AM