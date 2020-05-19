Menu
Ipswich Courthouse. Picture: Cordell Richardson
IN COURT: Full names of 7 people in Ipswich court today

Darren Hallesy
19th May 2020 7:00 AM
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Davey, Tara Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ioane, Jasiah Kasipale Tusital 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Lathanial Leo 1 8:30AM

Lealiiee, Timu Taesali 1 9:00AM

Mills, Sean Sharma 1 9:00AM

Puime, Antonio 1 8:30AM

Strowe, Kerry Dale 1 9:00AM

