IN COURT: Full names of 69 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Ardill, Timothy James David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ashwell, Jordan Matthew 1 9:00AM

Baker, Chole Shelly, Miss 1 9:00AM

Beaumont, Pierce John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bloemers, Karl Willem 1 9:00AM

Bowen, Kaleb 1 9:00AM

Burns, Charmaine 1 9:00AM

Camilleri, Clare Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM

Carrick, Stewart David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Coupe, Cameron Keith 1 9:00AM

Court, Caroline Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Crouch, Nicholas David 1 9:00AM

Crump, Benjamin Charles 1 9:00AM

Cutter, Jeffrey James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ding, Liam Anthony 1 9:00AM

Donald, Clifford James 1 9:00AM

Evans, Angela Maree 1 9:00AM

Evans, Sean Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fernandez-Lopez, Jonathan Andres 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Ashley Trevor, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fursey, Kai Colin Matthew 1 9:00AM

Gannon, Daniel Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gillies, Christine Estelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Goddard, Jake 1 9:00AM

Graham, Sharna Skye 1 9:00AM

Hallett, Joshua Robert 1 9:00AM

Hanslow, Benjamin Luke, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hartley, Nadia 1 9:00AM

Hartley, Nadia 1 8:30AM

Harvey, Robert Guy 1 9:00AM

Higgins, Mark Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hortin, Cory Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hutchins, Skye Louise 1 9:00AM

Imhoff, Rebecca Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM

Iraia, Jonathan David 1 9:00AM

Jesberg, Christopher Darryl, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcalpine, Christopher Ronald Allan 1 9:00AM

Mcdonaugh, Troy James 1 9:00AM

Mook, Emmanuel Mathew 1 9:00AM

Nicholas, Timothy John, Mr 1 9:00AM

O'Kell, Jeremy William Phillip 1 9:00AM

Parker, Jack Andrew 1 9:00AM

Patterson, David Edward 1 9:00AM

Pedersen, Michael William 1 8:30AM

Purnell, Natasha Elizabeth Anne 1 9:00AM

Rada, Danny John Victor 1 9:00AM

Radunz, Raymond Robert 1 9:00AM

Renfree, Shayne Malcolm, Mr 1 9:00AM

Risson, Laine Christopher 1 9:00AM

Robinson, Christopher John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ronan, Lynden Noel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Shillingsworth, Judith May 1 9:00AM

Sousa, Nathalia Dutra De Andrade 1 9:00AM

Springall, Amanda Jayne 1 9:00AM

Tame, Christopher Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Blake Jordan 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Clayton Edward-James 1 9:00AM

Torpy, Esther Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Townsend, Amy Lee Joyce, Ms 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Adam Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wakeling, Karen Lea 1 9:00AM

Watson, Trevor Arthur 1 8:30AM

Watson, Trevor Arthur 1 9:00AM

Weller, Debbie Maree 1 9:00AM

West, Leroy James 1 9:00AM

Williams, Kelly Joy, Miss 1 9:00AM

Woodrow, Shannelle Dorothy 1 9:00AM

Woods, Keelan Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM

Worland, Travis Daniel 1 9:00AM