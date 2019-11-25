IN COURT: Full names of 68 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Bond, Djorana Karl Owen 1 9:00AM

Bossom, Bryce Anthony Nelson 1 9:00AM

Boughen, Annette Jayne 1 9:00AM

Breingan, Phillip John 1 9:00AM

Brennan, Mark 7 2:00PM

Bright, Bradley John 1 9:00AM

Burton, Reanne Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Chapman, Joseph Wayne 1 9:00AM

Clair, Leticia Paige, Miss 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Michelle Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Close, Geary John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cree, Zak Luke 1 9:00AM

Dallen, Craig Phillip, Mr 1 8:30AM

Dangers, Jason Paul 1 9:00AM

Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dean, Krystle Cerina, Miss 1 9:00AM

Dodd, Clayton Hank 1 9:00AM

Evans, Jae Allen, Mr 1 8:30AM

Evans, Jae Allen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gerrard, Scott Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Graham, Wesley Reece 1 9:00AM

Hansen, Julie Faith 1 8:30AM

Hansford, Mark Reginald 1 9:00AM

Hedley, Gabrielle Kate 1 9:00AM

Hele, Michael Wayne Paul, Mr 1 8:30AM

Hickson, Paul Raymond 1 9:00AM

Holt, Braydon John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Horsburgh, Mervyn Henry 1 9:00AM

Inge, Shane Alexander 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Peter Jason 1 9:00AM

Kaleopa, Kylie Mataliki 1 8:30AM

Kent, Harley Robert 1 9:00AM

Kent, Harley Robert 1 8:30AM

Lofthouse, Jessica Rochelle 1 9:00AM

Maglaque, Arnold Serias 1 9:00AM

Mawby, Natasha Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mc Tavish, Danielle Lee, Ms 1 8:30AM

Meredith, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM

Minchell, Tina Marie Rose 1 9:00AM

Moore, Dennis Lesley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mounga, Tonga Maxgmogae, Mr 1 9:00AM

Musso, John Michael 1 9:00AM

Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM

Noon, Steven James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ord, Justin Clayton, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ord, Whitney Joyce 1 9:00AM

Peni, Darren Lewis Ihaia 1 9:00AM

Playford, Jason Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Prasad, Jai Zamah 1 9:00AM

Prasad, Sajen Satnesh 1 9:00AM

Quattromani, Connor James 1 8:30AM

Reinehr, Imanta Elizabeth 1 8:30AM

Rickit, Jody Marie 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Haylie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Russell, Joshua Allan 1 9:00AM

Spark, Madelaine Ann 1 9:00AM

Sturdy, Cain Dion, Mr 1 9:00AM

Taanoa, Aaifou Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tang, Joyce Poj M, Ms 1 9:00AM

Tulifau, Tautalafua, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vance, Andrew James 1 9:00AM

Vatuvei, Paulo Taukei O-Tatakamotonga, Mr 1 9:00AM

Villacorta Mancia, Jesus Salvador 1 9:00AM

Vogel, Lorenzo Uritoru, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vollmerhause, Teneik Grace 1 9:00AM

Walker, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Wilson, David Lindsay 1 9:00AM

Yarrow, Andrew Brett, Mr 1 9:00AM