IN COURT: Full names of 68 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Bond, Djorana Karl Owen 1 9:00AM
Bossom, Bryce Anthony Nelson 1 9:00AM
Boughen, Annette Jayne 1 9:00AM
Breingan, Phillip John 1 9:00AM
Brennan, Mark 7 2:00PM
Bright, Bradley John 1 9:00AM
Burton, Reanne Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Chapman, Joseph Wayne 1 9:00AM
Clair, Leticia Paige, Miss 1 9:00AM
Clarke, Michelle Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Close, Geary John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cree, Zak Luke 1 9:00AM
Dallen, Craig Phillip, Mr 1 8:30AM
Dangers, Jason Paul 1 9:00AM
Dau, Yaak Chol, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dean, Krystle Cerina, Miss 1 9:00AM
Dodd, Clayton Hank 1 9:00AM
Evans, Jae Allen, Mr 1 8:30AM
Evans, Jae Allen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gerrard, Scott Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Graham, Wesley Reece 1 9:00AM
Hansen, Julie Faith 1 8:30AM
Hansford, Mark Reginald 1 9:00AM
Hedley, Gabrielle Kate 1 9:00AM
Hele, Michael Wayne Paul, Mr 1 8:30AM
Hickson, Paul Raymond 1 9:00AM
Holt, Braydon John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Horsburgh, Mervyn Henry 1 9:00AM
Inge, Shane Alexander 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Peter Jason 1 9:00AM
Kaleopa, Kylie Mataliki 1 8:30AM
Kent, Harley Robert 1 9:00AM
Kent, Harley Robert 1 8:30AM
Lofthouse, Jessica Rochelle 1 9:00AM
Maglaque, Arnold Serias 1 9:00AM
Mawby, Natasha Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mc Tavish, Danielle Lee, Ms 1 8:30AM
Meredith, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM
Minchell, Tina Marie Rose 1 9:00AM
Moore, Dennis Lesley, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mounga, Tonga Maxgmogae, Mr 1 9:00AM
Musso, John Michael 1 9:00AM
Nhial, Jok Jongkuc 1 9:00AM
Noon, Steven James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ord, Justin Clayton, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ord, Whitney Joyce 1 9:00AM
Peni, Darren Lewis Ihaia 1 9:00AM
Playford, Jason Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM
Prasad, Jai Zamah 1 9:00AM
Prasad, Sajen Satnesh 1 9:00AM
Quattromani, Connor James 1 8:30AM
Reinehr, Imanta Elizabeth 1 8:30AM
Rickit, Jody Marie 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Haylie Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Russell, Joshua Allan 1 9:00AM
Spark, Madelaine Ann 1 9:00AM
Sturdy, Cain Dion, Mr 1 9:00AM
Taanoa, Aaifou Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tang, Joyce Poj M, Ms 1 9:00AM
Tulifau, Tautalafua, Mr 1 9:00AM
Vance, Andrew James 1 9:00AM
Vatuvei, Paulo Taukei O-Tatakamotonga, Mr 1 9:00AM
Villacorta Mancia, Jesus Salvador 1 9:00AM
Vogel, Lorenzo Uritoru, Mr 1 9:00AM
Vollmerhause, Teneik Grace 1 9:00AM
Walker, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Wilson, David Lindsay 1 9:00AM
Yarrow, Andrew Brett, Mr 1 9:00AM