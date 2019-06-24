IN COURT: Full names of 68 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Baker, Billy David 1 9:00AM

Baker, Rebecca Louise Sarah 1 9:00AM

Barnes, Jessica Joy 1 9:00AM

Bennett, Kerrie-Ann 1 9:00AM

Blaber, Dannielle Mandy 1 9:00AM

Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM

Bowen, Kye James 1 9:00AM

Brown, Benjamin James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Butterfield, Nicholas Kieran 1 8:30AM

Cochrane, Patrick James 1 9:00AM

Coupe, Cameron Keith 1 9:00AM

Donhardt, Lauren Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM

Dooley, Allen David 1 9:00AM

Duncan, Kamahl Jeremy Scott 1 9:00AM

Dunn, Robert Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Elliott, Michael John 1 9:00AM

Fernandez, Sharni Lee 1 9:00AM

Fields, Paul Anthony 1 9:00AM

Forbes, Annmarie, Ms 1 9:00AM

Forder, Jack Linden 1 9:00AM

Forrest, Jacob William 1 9:00AM

Fox, Melissa Jane 1 9:00AM

Fraser, Ashley Trevor, Mr 1 9:00AM

Germon, Scott James 1 9:00AM

Goddard, Jake 1 9:00AM

Gray, Tayla Bree 1 9:00AM

Harper, Jared Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harrold, Marcus John 1 9:00AM

Hayden, Bradley John 1 9:00AM

Hegarty, Rebecca Elizabeth Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hill, Jaiden Raymond 1 9:00AM

Hill, Marcus Adam James 1 9:00AM

Hinsbey, Ziggie Trident, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hoang, Son Hai 1 9:00AM

Hoffman, Karl William 1 9:00AM

Imhoff, Rebecca Ann, Ms 1 9:00AM

King, Eamonn Niall, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kool, Jarvis Michael John 1 9:00AM

Lefroy, Kristy 1 9:00AM

Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Madden, Alan Graeme 1 9:00AM

Mclaren, Alisha Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mclucas, Charlotte Anne 1 9:00AM

Mohamed, Abdikays Aden 1 9:00AM

Neller, Jeremy Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

O'Brien, Jarrah, Mr 1 9:00AM

Oliver, Sean Patrick 1 9:00AM

Oxenbridge, Rochelle Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Perese, Amos George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pickles, Rhys Allen 1 9:00AM

Rada, Danny John Victor 1 9:00AM

Randell, Christopher Wayne 1 9:00AM

Sousa, Nathalia Dutra De Andrade 1 9:00AM

Spijkers, Joseph Neil 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Tabatha Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Togia, Falani Leon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tomasson, Kriss 1 8:30AM

Tuiga, Tuiga Reno 1 9:00AM

Turner, Robert Glasscotte, Mr 1 9:00AM

Unsworth, Adam James David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vollmerhause, Teneik Grace 1 9:00AM

Wallace, Ty Duane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wallis, Laikan Cody-Lee 1 9:00AM

Washington, Clayton Junior 1 8:30AM

Wheeler, Jeffrey Michael 1 9:00AM

Willoughby, James Robert Spencer 1 9:00AM

Woods, Keelan Patrick, Mr 1 8:30AM

Woods, Keelan Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM