IN COURT: Full names of 67 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Akenson, Agatha 1 9:00AM
Andrews, Jordan 1 9:00AM
Appleton, Dallus James 1 9:00AM
Assan, Samuel Richard James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Baldwin, Sean Michael 1 9:00AM
Bransden, Maryanne Lesley, Miss 1 9:00AM
Briody, Michael Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Butterworth, David 1 8:30AM
Cheeseman, Nadene Jean 1 9:00AM
Collingwood, Aaron Slade 1 9:00AM
Couchy, Bruce Mark 1 9:00AM
Dixon, Jake Barry 1 9:00AM
Ellul, Jayden Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Erihe-Schaeffer, Saphfire Angel 1 9:00AM
Fenton, Naydine Kayla 1 9:00AM
Ford, Ashley David 1 9:00AM
Hall, Steve William 1 9:00AM
Hamisi, Stefano, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hardwick, Amanda Lee, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM
Hewitt, Clint Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hill, David John 1 9:00AM
Holly, Amanda Chiovaun 1 9:00AM
Invelito, Benjamin Joseph 1 8:30AM
Lawry, Carmen Katrina 1 9:00AM
Mabior, Mangok Gabriel 1 9:00AM
Marshall, Dylan Wayne 1 9:00AM
Morris, Mariah Jada 1 9:00AM
Munn, Darryn Neville 1 9:00AM
O'Connell, Benjamin John, Mr 1 9:00AM
O'Donoghue, Michelle Debra, Ms 1 9:00AM
O'Sullivan, Cheyenne Thea 1 8:30AM
Owens, Cameron James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Oxenbridge, Eathan 1 9:00AM
Oxenbridge, Eathan Michael Laurie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Page, Ricky James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pain, Ingo Alexander 1 9:00AM
Parkinson, Kerryn Michelle, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Pearce, Andrew James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Perkins, Jennifer Marie, Ms 1 9:00AM
Pickett, Lachlan Royce 1 9:00AM
Prasad, Sajen Satnesh 1 9:00AM
Priestley, Joshua Jason 1 8:30AM
Riley-Winters, Benjamin James 1 9:00AM
Robb, Phoebe Shirley Anne Heremia, Miss 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Thomas Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Desanya Nancy Rose 1 9:00AM
Scicluna, Frank 1 9:00AM
Scott, Geoffrey Michael 1 9:00AM
Setu, Wyatt 1 9:00AM
Sheehy, Shantel Marie Lee 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Darren Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM
Uaita Setu, Clifton Lealofi 1 9:00AM
Uaita-Setu, Wyatt-Misitaga, Mr 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Jared Lee 1 9:00AM
Viskovich, Terina Courtney-Rose 1 9:00AM
Walker, Peter John 1 9:00AM
Ward, Ryan Daniel 1 9:00AM
Westwood, James Peter 1 9:00AM
Whitney, Kara Leigh-Anne Mayer, Ms 1 9:00AM
Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM
Willis, Alan Roy John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Cassandra Leigh 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Hunter William 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Matthew Thomas 1 8:30AM
Wilson, Matthew Thomas 1 9:00AM
Woodrow, Shannelle Dorothy 1 9:00AM