IN COURT: Full names of 64 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Ainsworth, Timothy Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Andersen, Nate Mathew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Argueta, Aida Consuelo 1 9:00AM

Bahsa, Aiden Jamil 1 9:00AM

Barker, Jason Norman 1 9:00AM

Beatson, Corey James 1 9:00AM

Blackman, Joel Alexander 1 9:00AM

Brown, Christopher William 1 9:00AM

Bye, Brody Travis 1 9:00AM

Cochrane, Patrick James 1 9:00AM

Coveney, Rebecca Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Croswell, Ashka Barry 1 9:00AM

Cubby, Tyrone James 1 9:00AM

Cutter, Jeffrey James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davis, Robert Wayne 1 9:00AM

Dawson, David John 1 9:00AM

Drysdale, Heather Jane 1 9:00AM

Duncan, Thomas Martin 1 9:00AM

Fleming, Peter John 1 9:00AM

Gillies, Christine Estelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Godbehere, Nicholas 1 9:00AM

Green, James Neville Phillip 1 8:30AM

Heber, James Francis 1 9:00AM

Hopkins, Jarred Santana Lucan 1 9:00AM

Jensen, Jayde Ainsley 1 8:30AM

Johnson, Harley Tyler 1 9:00AM

Kennedy, Geoffrey Ian 1 8:30AM

Kennewell, Angus Scott 1 9:00AM

Kiri Kiri, Rewiri Pom, Mr 1 9:00AM

Knight, Jamie-Lee 1 9:00AM

Leatherby, Dean Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lokolong, Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mackenzie, Crystal Rose 1 9:00AM

Maiava, Joseph Sydney 1 9:00AM

Maiava, Telesia Maria 1 9:00AM

Mcbride, Joseph Hugh 1 9:00AM

Mckellar, Adam Cliffe 1 9:00AM

Meszaros, Gabrielle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Morton, Dominic Anthony 1 9:00AM

Motu, Pauline 1 9:00AM

Nelson, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ness, Joshua John 1 9:00AM

Nicholas, Timothy John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Paul, Eric Lokuyu, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pedebone, Mack 1 9:00AM

Pouafa, Faitoa 1 9:00AM

Price, Karne Brayden 1 9:00AM

Ramsamy, Mathew Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rudd, Thomas Karl, Mr 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Paul James Casey 1 9:00AM

Sitcheff, Timothy Andrew Paul 1 9:00AM

Soakai, Mary Pouhila, Ms 1 9:00AM

Sondergard, Dylan Richard 1 9:00AM

Stephens, Jodie Leigh 1 9:00AM

Strachan, Daniel Joseph 1 9:00AM

Styles, Elwyn Garry, Mr 1 9:00AM

Talty, Leo Charles 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Len 1 9:00AM

Townsend, Amy Lee Joyce, Ms 1 9:00AM

Urbano, Leigh John 1 9:00AM

Waia, Quinton Edward 1 9:00AM

West, Leroy James 1 9:00AM

White, Hayley Jane 1 9:00AM

Zernike, Kristie-Lee 1 9:00AM