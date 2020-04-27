Menu
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo.
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo.
Crime

IN COURT: Full names of 6 people in Ipswich court today

Darren Hallesy
by
27th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300. 

Elley, Carl 1 9:00AM

Hatcher, Mark Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Irwin, Jay William Damien, Mr 1 8:30AM

Johnson, Lance Karl 1 9:00AM

Mckernan, Peyton 1 9:00AM

Stringer, Justin James 1 8:30AM

Ipswich Queensland Times

