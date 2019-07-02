IN COURT: Full names of 51 people in Ipswich court today
Armstrong, Rachel Gay 2 9:00AM
Atkinson, Jane Beatrice 1 9:00AM
Barratt, Raymond 2 10:30AM
Bell, Deborah Charlene, Ms 1 9:00AM
Bornen, Donna Ruth 1 9:00AM
Bottomley, Toby Wayne 1 9:00AM
Brady, Dylann Allan 1 9:00AM
Brady, Dylann Allan 1 8:30AM
Bravo, Randal Wade 1 9:00AM
Bullock, Bradly John 1 9:00AM
Burton, Kuy Mathew 1 9:00AM
Carroll, Cassandra Hope 1 9:00AM
Carroll, Courtney-Lee Louise 1 9:00AM
Churchward, Cameron 1 9:00AM
Clark, Jennifer Leigh Hazel 1 9:00AM
Clevens, Aaron Robert Noel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cloudy, Richard Robert Kura 1 9:00AM
Cook, Adam John 1 9:00AM
Cramond, Kristen James 1 8:30AM
Dacey, Nikkita Ellen 1 9:15AM
Davis, Danielle Elane 1 9:00AM
Davis, Danielle, Ms 1 9:00AM
Dennis, Jacob Hartley Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Elphick, Susanna Margaret 2 10:30AM
Fell, Casey Lee 1 9:00AM
Ferguson, Tamara Marie 1 9:00AM
Flach, Elisha 2 10:30AM
Fraser, Neena Louise 2 10:30AM
Fuller, Bradley Alan 1 9:00AM
Gascoigne, Maree Olga 1 9:00AM
Girling, Rachel Kymberley, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Gray, Samantha 2 10:30AM
Guy, Trisha Louise 1 9:00AM
Haidley, Lionel 2 10:30AM
Hawkins, Shane Richard 1 9:00AM
Hingst, Wayne Lee 1 9:00AM
Hollingworth, Nathan Kevin Laurence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Horder, Dannielle Marie 1 9:00AM
Horrigan, James Alfred Patrick 1 9:00AM
Hurley, Stephanie Grace 1 9:00AM
Irwin, Robyn 2 10:30AM
Jago, Kurt Alexander 1 9:00AM
Jarvis, Lillian Dawn, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jecny, Zbynek 2 8:30AM
Junge, Kylie Tamara-Ann 1 8:30AM
Konstanciak, Sarah Leanne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Kuhrt, Lindsay Alton 2 10:30AM
Levu, Bernadette 1 9:00AM
Lisiecki, Christopher Gregory 1 9:00AM
Lyon, Clint 1 9:00AM
Lyon, Clint Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Macdonald, Adelle Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM
Marchant, Kevin Thomas 1 9:00AM
Martin, Dymetha May 2 9:00AM
Martin, Dymethra May 2 10:00AM
Mayes, Julieanne 1 9:00AM
Mccallum, Richard Dallas 1 9:00AM
Mcinerney, Sherie Anne 1 9:00AM
Mckinley, Dwayne Andrew 1 8:30AM
Mitchell, Ashley Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mook, Kathleen Ramona, Miss 1 9:00AM
Murdoch, Dillon 1 9:00AM
Murray, Michael Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ness, Joshua John 1 9:00AM
Nicholas, Timothy John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Nocente, Wendy Ella, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Noy, Clinton Patrick 1 8:30AM
O'Connor, Shaun Matthew 1 8:30AM
Okeefe, Shane Douglas 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Jasmine Irene Rose 1 9:00AM
Pender, Cameron Bryce 1 8:30AM
Petie, Tylah Rose, Miss 1 9:00AM
Phillips, Dominick 4 9:00AM
Pignat, David Francis 2 8:30AM
Price, Dylan Conrad 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Brodi Glen George 1 9:00AM
Saunders, Keon Norman, Mr 1 9:00AM
Scott, Travis David John 1 9:00AM
Shoobridge, Anthony Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Troy Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stevens, Sean Hugh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Strachan, Daniel Joseph 1 9:00AM
Sutton, Michael James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Szolna, Cory Malcolm 1 9:00AM
Talafua, Faitala Taylor 1 9:00AM
Trott, Benjamin Thomas 1 9:00AM
Trudgett, Lisa Jane 1 9:00AM
Tweedie, Darrin Michael 1 9:00AM
Van Paassen, Mary-Caroline Chisolm 2 10:30AM
Vaofusi, Samuel 2 10:30AM
Whitehead, Peter Ian 2 8:30AM
Wilkinson, Alison 2 10:30AM
Wilkinson, David 2 10:30AM
Williams, Deanne Maree, Miss 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Timothy Jack 1 9:00AM
Wyatt, Robert Christopher 1 9:00AM
Xiang, Bo 2 10:30AM