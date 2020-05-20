IN COURT: Full names of 49 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Athurugiriya, Shehan Manushka 2 10:00AM

Beattie, Anthony Daniel Tensek 2 10:00AM

Boardman, Jake Dennis 2 10:00AM

Briggs, Stuart James 2 10:00AM

Busby, Joshua Mark 2 10:00AM

Campbell, Andrew William, Mr 2 10:00AM

Christofferson, Glenn Norman 2 10:00AM

Ciantar, Richard 1 9:00AM

Condrit, Courtney Kayla 2 10:00AM

Conlon Butterworth, Keiren John William 2 10:00AM

Cribbens, Laighney Sarah 2 10:00AM

Cribbens, Laighney Sarah 2 9:00AM

Drysdale, John Andrew 2 10:00AM

Fizzell, Jamie Ronald, Mr 2 10:00AM

Fogarty, Dwayne Paul 1 8:30AM

Foo, Cheok Wong, Mr 2 10:00AM

Fuller, Michael Laurence 1 9:00AM

Genders, Amanda Jane 1 8:30AM

Halleybone-Yard, Ericka Lee 1 9:00AM

Hannan, Jesse William 2 10:00AM

Hubbard, Riley Jack, Mr 2 10:00AM

Jones, Debra Carol 2 10:00AM

Jones, Wayne James, Mr 2 9:00AM

Maitland, Breeanna Lorraine 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Lyndon Andrew 2 10:00AM

Mudd, Craig, Mr 2 10:00AM

Nardi, Anthony John 1 9:00AM

Noonan, Thomas Jack 2 10:00AM

O'Keefe, Bernard James 2 10:00AM

Okeke, Anthony Onyeka 2 10:00AM

Phillott, Anthony Pender, Mr 1 9:00AM

Redman, Rhyse John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Rodgers, Raymond Scott 2 10:00AM

Sambia, Peter Martin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Schofield, Daniel John 2 10:00AM

Sosa, Mario Alberto, Mr 2 10:00AM

Tarapata-Pateriki, Jarrod 1 9:00AM

Tathem, Mark Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Taufao, Taulapapa 1 9:00AM

Thompson-Pouoa, Henare 2 10:00AM

Tomlinson, Kevin Roy 1 9:00AM

Unwin, Braiden 1 9:00AM

Unwin, Braiden Jack 1 9:00AM

Vanderwal, Dean Boyd 2 10:00AM

Watt, Shannon Lee 1 9:00AM

Webb, Timothy Ryan, Mr 2 10:00AM

Wenn, Brandon James 2 10:00AM

Willemyns, Michel Francoise Theodoor 2 10:00AM

Wrigley, Steven Eric 2 10:00AM