IN COURT: Full names of 43 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Balinda, Linda Faith 1 9:00AM
Battisson, Brian Ronald 1 9:00AM
Bick, Terrance Gregory 1 9:00AM
Bond, Peter Robert, Mr 5 9:00AM
Bond, Peter Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Burke-Holdway, Mitchell James 1 9:00AM
Butler, Wayne Reginald, Mr 1 9:00AM
Carter, Clayton Craig 1 9:00AM
Cunningham, Jaclyn Christine 1 9:00AM
Dewhirst, Mitchell Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ding, Gavin Thomas Brian 1 9:00AM
Faulkner, Michael Joseph 1 8:30AM
Finn-Barron, Sebastian Jayden 1 8:30AM
Fuller, Haylea Louise 1 9:00AM
Galuvao, Aleni 1 9:00AM
Graham, Douglas Stewart Dixon 1 9:00AM
Gray, Shannon Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM
Green, Brendan Lee 7 9:00AM
Green, Brendan Lee, Mr 7 9:00AM
Hall, Darryl James 1 9:00AM
Hamley, Jeremy Andrew 1 9:00AM
Jones, Jai Travis 1 9:00AM
Laycock, Craig Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Long, Benjamin Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Luckie, Kylie Anne, Ms 1 8:30AM
Masso, Beau-Dean Keenen 1 9:00AM
Masso, Beau-Dean Keenen 6 9:00AM
Mccumstie, Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM
Melville, Glenn Ronald 1 9:00AM
Meninga, Bevan Errol 1 9:00AM
Muhling, Benjimen Tuppy 7 9:00AM
Norford, Tyra Maureen, Miss 1 9:00AM
Petersen, Linda Janet, Ms 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Brian Bruce 1 9:00AM
Saunders, William Peter Jeffery 1 9:00AM
Senior, David Russell Mccall, Mr 1 9:00AM
Skinner, Nathan George 1 9:00AM
Smith, Damien Joshua 1 9:00AM
St Clair, Nicole Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Tweedie, Andrew James 7 10:00AM
Unwin, Braiden 6 9:00AM
Unwin, Braiden Jack 6 9:00AM
Yarrow, Andrew Brett, Mr 1 9:00AM