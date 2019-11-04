Menu
The Gatton Court House and Police Station. Photo Amy Lyne / Gatton Star
Crime

IN COURT: Full names of 43 people in Gatton court today

Navarone Farrell
by
4th Nov 2019 6:45 AM
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Bakens, Cody Lee 1 9:00AM

Bakens, John Peter 1 9:00AM

Barclay, James Malcolm 1 9:00AM

Barclay, James Malcom, Mr 1 9:00AM

Boulus, Anthony John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brand, Tyniell Jade 1 9:00AM

Charter, Matthew Charles 1 9:00AM

Cunningham, Daniel Gary, Mr 1 9:00AM

Denyer, Sudden Dirk Jason 1 9:00AM

Driscoll, Kirra-Lee Hannah May, Miss 1 9:00AM

Driscoll, Kirra-Lee Hannah May, Miss 1 8:30AM

Fraser, Warwick William Ian 1 9:00AM

Garton, Jack Ian 1 9:00AM

Goldie-Anderson, Helen Jan 1 9:00AM

Hansen, Matthew Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hawkins, Mathew Luke 1 9:00AM

Hobby, Joanna 1 8:30AM

Huggins, Krystal Rose Elizabeth, Ms 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Megan Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Cody James Hartley 1 9:00AM

Jones-Pincombe, Mitchell Anthony 1 9:00AM

Kassulke, Hayden Wayne 1 9:00AM

Kirk, Tracey Lee 1 9:00AM

Lynn, Craig Scott 1 9:00AM

Mcgroder, Matthew Ronald Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM

Neville, Sarah Kelly 1 9:00AM

Read, Kyle David George 1 9:00AM

Renata, Shannon Rebecca, Miss 1 9:00AM

Renata, Shannon Rebecca, Miss 1 8:30AM

Rowe, Regan Michael 1 8:30AM

Schefe, Cody Christopher 1 9:00AM

Sharpe, Jason Brendon Arnold, Mr 1 9:00AM

Shepley, Peter George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Slattery, Jarred Anthony 1 9:00AM

Spears, Christopher James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stanley, Samuel George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stewart, Daniel 1 9:00AM

Stewart, Emma-Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Stewart, Michelle Louise 1 9:00AM

Taymen, Ian 1 9:00AM

Walker, Ashley John William 1 9:00AM

Wettern, Brett Paul 1 9:00AM

Williams, Noel Robert Lee 1 9:00AM

court news crime gatton court list gatton magistrates court ipswich court police
Gatton Star

