IN COURT: Full names of 43 people in Gatton court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Bakens, Cody Lee 1 9:00AM
Bakens, John Peter 1 9:00AM
Barclay, James Malcolm 1 9:00AM
Barclay, James Malcom, Mr 1 9:00AM
Boulus, Anthony John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brand, Tyniell Jade 1 9:00AM
Charter, Matthew Charles 1 9:00AM
Cunningham, Daniel Gary, Mr 1 9:00AM
Denyer, Sudden Dirk Jason 1 9:00AM
Driscoll, Kirra-Lee Hannah May, Miss 1 9:00AM
Driscoll, Kirra-Lee Hannah May, Miss 1 8:30AM
Fraser, Warwick William Ian 1 9:00AM
Garton, Jack Ian 1 9:00AM
Goldie-Anderson, Helen Jan 1 9:00AM
Hansen, Matthew Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hawkins, Mathew Luke 1 9:00AM
Hobby, Joanna 1 8:30AM
Huggins, Krystal Rose Elizabeth, Ms 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Megan Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Cody James Hartley 1 9:00AM
Jones-Pincombe, Mitchell Anthony 1 9:00AM
Kassulke, Hayden Wayne 1 9:00AM
Kirk, Tracey Lee 1 9:00AM
Lynn, Craig Scott 1 9:00AM
Mcgroder, Matthew Ronald Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM
Neville, Sarah Kelly 1 9:00AM
Read, Kyle David George 1 9:00AM
Renata, Shannon Rebecca, Miss 1 9:00AM
Renata, Shannon Rebecca, Miss 1 8:30AM
Rowe, Regan Michael 1 8:30AM
Schefe, Cody Christopher 1 9:00AM
Sharpe, Jason Brendon Arnold, Mr 1 9:00AM
Shepley, Peter George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Slattery, Jarred Anthony 1 9:00AM
Spears, Christopher James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stanley, Samuel George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stewart, Daniel 1 9:00AM
Stewart, Emma-Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Stewart, Michelle Louise 1 9:00AM
Taymen, Ian 1 9:00AM
Walker, Ashley John William 1 9:00AM
Wettern, Brett Paul 1 9:00AM
Williams, Noel Robert Lee 1 9:00AM