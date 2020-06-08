Menu
Ipswich Courthouse. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Crime

IN COURT: Full names of 12 people in Ipswich court today

Darren Hallesy
8th Jun 2020 7:00 AM
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Bernard, Edward Stephen 1 9:00AM

Butterworth, David 1 9:00AM

Cook, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dezorzi, Jarrah Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fitzgerald, Lewis David 1 9:00AM

Harvey, Robert Guy 1 9:00AM

Langton, Callum Liam 1 9:00AM

Mason, Trent Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Prasad, Sajen Satnesh 1 9:00AM

Saylor, Nehemiah Bernard Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smallwood, Tanya Lee, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Springall, Amanda Jayne 1 9:00AM

