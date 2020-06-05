IN COURT: Full names of 39 people in Ipswich court today
Anderson, Harley Dylan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bethel, Lloyd Jacobus 1 9:00AM
Bradtke, Jeffrey Peter 1 8:30AM
Buckley, William Bruce 1 9:00AM
Cobby, Regina Julie 1 9:00AM
Daniell, Cameron Stephen 6 9:00AM
Delaney, Danniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fauid, Yessie David 1 8:30AM
Hall, Benjamin Ronald 1 9:00AM
Hess, Brendan Richard 1 9:00AM
Hill, Timothy Kent 1 9:00AM
Hogbin, Katie Aileen 1 9:00AM
Hogg, Kirsty Louise 1 9:00AM
Houghton, Aaron Graeme, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hulcombe, Jamie Kieth William 1 8:30AM
Irwin, Jay William Damien, Mr 6 9:00AM
Kaddour, Richard 1 9:00AM
Lake, Brenton James 6 9:00AM
Lake, Brenton James, Mr 6 9:00AM
Langley, Claire, Miss 1 9:00AM
Lewis, Kayla Leanne 1 9:00AM
Maguire, Karyn Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Maguire, Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mason, Trent Leslie, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mitchell, Ashley Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM
Monsell, Henry Robert, Mr 7 9:00AM
Morseu, Raymond Jan-Napaire 1 9:00AM
Newton, Skye, Ms 1 9:00AM
Perot, Clarissa Suzanne Natalie 1 9:00AM
Post, John David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Prendergast, Jeremy Scott 1 8:30AM
Sabine, Todd Anthony 1 9:00AM
Schofield, Daniel John 1 9:00AM
Sellars, Daniel Rodney, Mr 1 9:00AM
Spall, Wayne Michael 1 9:00AM
Tugavao, Albert Mark 1 9:00AM
Watt, Shannon Lee 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Matthew Thomas 1 9:00AM
Wolter, Timothy James Albert 1 9:00AM