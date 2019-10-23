Menu
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo.
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo. Rob Williams
Crime

IN COURT: Full names of 39 people in Ipswich court today

Navarone Farrell
by
23rd Oct 2019 7:00 AM
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abbott, Brandon Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Andersen, William Thomas 1 9:00AM

Antipas, Tase 1 10:00AM

Bunker, Shane Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Chant, Paul Jay 1 9:00AM

Cimarkus, Nickla 1 12:00PM

Davies, Shane Phillip Lee 1 9:00AM

Dimitropoulos, Alexandros 1 9:00AM

Ding, Liam Anthony 1 9:00AM

Franks, Erica Deslyn Jean 1 9:00AM

Franks, Erica Deslyn Jean 1 10:00AM

Gray, Danelle Leigh 1 9:00AM

Griffiths, Johnathon Neil, Mr 1 10:00AM

Hall, Sandra Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM

Hodcroft, Brendan Bradley 1 9:00AM

Hodcroft, Brendan Bradley 1 10:00AM

Hooper, Melissa 1 9:00AM

John, Mary Akech 1 12:00PM

Lyon, Clint Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Markwick, Laine Lawrence 1 9:00AM

Mccallion, Thomas Damien 1 9:00AM

Mcconnell, Adam Steve 1 9:00AM

Mccrone, Ryan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mears, Adam Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morgan, Leonard James 1 9:00AM

Pedersen, Bianca Jane 1 10:00AM

Pendrick, Michael 1 9:00AM

Puhi, Trevor Harold, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Daniel Tyson 1 10:00AM

Roussetos, Dominique Charlotte Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Sabine, Todd Anthony 1 9:00AM

Swan-Mearns, Jacob Michael 1 9:00AM

Tenamu, Carlos Malachi 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Renee Calisto 1 9:00AM

Todd, Jye Peter John 1 10:00AM

Tunui, Robyna Moerena, Ms 1 9:00AM

Warry, Tye Wayne 1 9:00AM

Watterson, Thornton Lance, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williamson, Paul Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM

