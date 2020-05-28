IN COURT: Full names of 36 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Arora, Gurjot Singh 5 9:00AM

Barbero, Zachary Raymond 5 9:00AM

Cavies, Matthew Simeon 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Dean Cameron 1 8:30AM

Cloudy, Richard Robert Kura 1 9:00AM

Cosh, Megan Jane 1 9:00AM

Croker, Glen Thomas 6 9:00AM

Davies, Cindi-Lee 5 9:00AM

Drew, Christopher James, Mr 7 9:00AM

Ford, Ashley David 6 9:00AM

Irving, Joshua William 1 9:00AM

Jacobs, Leslie Johnson 1 9:00AM

Kapoor, Rishi 5 9:00AM

Khan, Mohammed Muzaffar 5 10:00AM

Kruger, Wayne Anthony 1 9:00AM

Lawler, Stephen Michael 1 9:00AM

Mansfield, Marcus Bertram 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Jesse Lee 5 9:00AM

Mckernan, Peyton 1 9:00AM

Mcnicholl, Jarrod Brock 5 10:00AM

Moulds-Steele, Justin Richard 7 10:00AM

Paroz, Leslie Roland 1 9:00AM

Reeve, Jason William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Gabriel 5 10:00AM

Simpson, Brent James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Damien Joshua 1 9:00AM

Stringer, Justin James 1 9:00AM

Tanoli, Usman 5 9:00AM

Tweedie, Andrew James 1 9:00AM

Watson, Marie Anne 5 10:00AM

Weller, Adrian Ross 5 11:00AM

Williams, Nicholas Michael 1 9:00AM

Wilson, David John 7 9:00AM

Wilson, Patrick John, Mr 6 9:00AM

Winter, Nathan John 5 10:00AM

Zabidayo, Victor Taban Yowasa 5 10:00AM