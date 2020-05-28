IN COURT: Full names of 36 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Arora, Gurjot Singh 5 9:00AM
Barbero, Zachary Raymond 5 9:00AM
Cavies, Matthew Simeon 1 9:00AM
Clarke, Dean Cameron 1 8:30AM
Cloudy, Richard Robert Kura 1 9:00AM
Cosh, Megan Jane 1 9:00AM
Croker, Glen Thomas 6 9:00AM
Davies, Cindi-Lee 5 9:00AM
Drew, Christopher James, Mr 7 9:00AM
Ford, Ashley David 6 9:00AM
Irving, Joshua William 1 9:00AM
Jacobs, Leslie Johnson 1 9:00AM
Kapoor, Rishi 5 9:00AM
Khan, Mohammed Muzaffar 5 10:00AM
Kruger, Wayne Anthony 1 9:00AM
Lawler, Stephen Michael 1 9:00AM
Mansfield, Marcus Bertram 1 9:00AM
Matthews, Jesse Lee 5 9:00AM
Mckernan, Peyton 1 9:00AM
Mcnicholl, Jarrod Brock 5 10:00AM
Moulds-Steele, Justin Richard 7 10:00AM
Paroz, Leslie Roland 1 9:00AM
Reeve, Jason William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rogers, Gabriel 5 10:00AM
Simpson, Brent James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Smith, Damien Joshua 1 9:00AM
Stringer, Justin James 1 9:00AM
Tanoli, Usman 5 9:00AM
Tweedie, Andrew James 1 9:00AM
Watson, Marie Anne 5 10:00AM
Weller, Adrian Ross 5 11:00AM
Williams, Nicholas Michael 1 9:00AM
Wilson, David John 7 9:00AM
Wilson, Patrick John, Mr 6 9:00AM
Winter, Nathan John 5 10:00AM
Zabidayo, Victor Taban Yowasa 5 10:00AM