IN COURT: Full names of 25 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Bennett, Daniel John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bishop, Ihimera Awatea Ratahi 1 9:00AM
Carr, Luke Henrey 6 9:00AM
Collins, Edgar James, Mr 6 9:00AM
Conlon Butterworth, Keiren John William 1 9:00AM
Cranston, Peter Graeme, Mr 1 9:00AM
Croswell, Ashka Barry 6 11:00AM
Croswell, Ashka Barry 1 8:30AM
Dadd, Jonathan Michael 1 9:00AM
Feldman, Robert 1 9:00AM
Holm, Stephen Lloyd 1 8:30AM
Kahler, Lance Stuart 1 8:30AM
King, Jonathon Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Laili, Darius Hassan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Langton, Charles Alex 1 9:00AM
Lual, Wol Tong 1 9:00AM
Mcfarlane, Christopher Lee 1 9:00AM
Morgan, Warren Bryce 1 9:00AM
Nixon, Benjamin Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Rey, Melissa 1 9:00AM
Robinson, Melissah Sue, Miss 1 9:00AM
Sila, Annie 1 9:00AM
Waters, Adam Raymond 6 9:00AM
Williams, Indio Jasmine 6 9:00AM
Williams, Indio Jasmine 1 8:30AM
Williams, Indio Jasmine 6 10:00AM
Willis, Joshua Leslie Arthur 6 11:00AM
Wilson, Trevor Michael 1 9:00AM
Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM