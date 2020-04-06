IN COURT: Full names of 25 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Allatt, Matthew Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Allum, Warren John 1 9:00AM

Arndt, Joshua Neville, Mr 1 9:00AM

Battison, Brayden James Maxwell 1 9:00AM

Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM

Clayton, Jeremy 1 9:00AM

Duncan, Kamahl Jeremy Scott 7 10:00AM

Ford, Ashley David 1 9:00AM

Hassaballa, Awab 1 9:00AM

Knipe, Phillip John 1 9:00AM

Kwai, Ryan Cody 1 9:00AM

Moore, Jay Anne Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Orr, Craig Michael 1 9:00AM

Pearce, Andrew James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Polgreen, Lane 1 9:00AM

Powles, Sherrie Francis 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Desanya Nancy Rose 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Vernon John 1 9:00AM

Simmons, Caitlin Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Stringer, Justin James 1 9:00AM

Tanner, Scott James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tate, Scott James 1 9:00AM

Trew, Juan Antonio Peter 1 8:30AM

Wilson, Patrick John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wong, Hang 1 9:00AM