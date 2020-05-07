IN COURT: Full names of 24 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Alsop, Scott Grant 6 2:00PM

Barnes, Lucas James 1 9:00AM

Brehm, Jayden Alan 1 9:00AM

Brock, Kieran Jade 1 9:00AM

Butterworth, David 1 9:00AM

Cavies, Matthew Simeon 1 9:00AM

Ellis, Cherise Jean, Miss 6 10:00AM

Finch, Jonathan Paul 6 9:00AM

Fullarton, Joel James 1 9:00AM

Gilchrist, Phillip Arthur 1 9:00AM

Hamley, Jeremy Andrew 1 9:00AM

Irwin, Jay William Damien, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kilan, Rebekah Natalie 1 9:00AM

Kruger, Wayne Anthony 1 9:00AM

Kwai, Ryan Cody 6 9:00AM

Lake, Brenton James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Newton, Mathew James 1 9:00AM

Pappin, Benjamen John 1 9:00AM

Quick, Christopher Michael 1 9:00AM

Ruiz, Roberto Gabriel 1 9:00AM

Southall, Tristan 6 11:00AM

Stretton, Joshua Jonathon 6 9:00AM

Stretton, Joshua Jonathon 6 10:00AM

Varley, Jermayne Charles, Mr 6 9:00AM