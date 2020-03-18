IN COURT: Full names of 225 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abeleven, Harrison Patrick John, Mr 2 10:00AM

Adg Engineers (Aust) Pty Ltd 7 9:00AM

Apiu, Deng Nhial, Mr 1 9:00AM

Asalemo, Imeleta Theresa 1 9:00AM

Athurugiriya, Shehan Manushka 2 10:00AM

Athurugiriya, Shehan Manushka 1 9:00AM

Avia, Maria 1 9:00AM

Baker, Chole Shelly, Miss 1 8:30AM

Baldini, Tina Faye 2 9:00AM

Ballard, Dale Allan 1 9:00AM

Barach, Gai, Mr 5 9:00AM

Battisson, David John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beatson, Corey James 1 9:00AM

Beauchamp, Garth Joseph James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beazley, Tazman 1 9:00AM

Beeke, Bradley Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM

Bisset, Michael John 2 10:00AM

Bokan, Tania Louise 1 9:00AM

Bonow, Brodie-Ann Beverley 2 10:00AM

Boyd, Bradley Thomas, Mr 1 12:00PM

Bradford, Nicole Dianne 1 9:00AM

Briody, Michelle Ann 1 9:00AM

Brooks, Raymond Leslie 1 9:00AM

Brown, Harrison Jon 2 10:00AM

Brown, Jayden Jai 1 9:00AM

Buchanan, Sue-Ellen Maree, Miss 1 12:00PM

Burton, Reanne Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Bush, Stephen Dennis 2 10:00AM

Cain, Janine Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Carey-Voss, Quintin Rhys 2 10:00AM

Carfantan, Russell Eric 1 12:00PM

Carlo, Avril Tanya Bridgette Dawn, Ms 1 9:00AM

Carr, Luke Henrey 2 10:00AM

Clarke, Michelle Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM

Cogan, Benjamin Francis 1 9:00AM

Coggan, Joshua Luke 1 9:00AM

Collins, Edgar James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Condon, Wayne John 2 10:00AM

Conlon, Christopher Neville Alex, Mr 1 9:00AM

Corcoran, Tristan Xavier 1 9:00AM

Cowley, Mark Ian 7 9:00AM

Craig, Kylie Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Cree, Zak Luke 2 10:00AM

Currey, Troy John 1 9:00AM

Cutter, Jeffrey James 2 10:00AM

Cutter, Jeffrey James, Mr 2 10:00AM

D Bharathi, Rekha 2 10:00AM

Davaine, Rebecca Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

David, Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davies, Crystal Nicole 1 9:00AM

De Winter, Jamie 2 10:00AM

Derooy, Hendricus Antoon 1 12:00PM

Dhu, Raymond James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Distratis, Daniel Gregory 1 12:00PM

Douglas, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Douglas, Travis Wayne 1 9:00AM

Duncan, Kamahl Jeremy Scott 2 10:00AM

Duncan, Luke William 2 10:00AM

Dunner, James Mark 1 9:00AM

Dwyer, Lachlan Daniel 1 9:00AM

Erihe-Schaeffer, Saphfire Angel 2 10:00AM

Erihe-Schaeffer, Saphfire Angel 2 2:00PM

Fasa, Mavae 1 12:00PM

Fitton, Matthew Adan 2 9:00AM

Fowler, James Robert 1 8:30AM

Fowler, Paul Aaron, Mr 1 12:00PM

George, Matthew Robert 2 10:00AM

Gorry, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM

Graham, Ashley Francis 1 9:00AM

Gray, Daniel Ian, Mr 1 12:00PM

Griffin, John Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gurudu, Kalyan Kumar 1 8:30AM

Hancock, Melina Maree 2 10:00AM

Harm, Daniel Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Harrold, Marcus John 1 9:00AM

Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 2 10:00AM

Hill, Jaiden Raymond 1 9:00AM

Hingst, Wayne Lee 1 9:00AM

Hinton, Jayden Lindsey 2 10:00AM

Ho, Zhong Zheng 1 9:00AM

Hodgetts, Brian William 2 10:00AM

Hornett, Nicole Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Horsfall, Reece Douglas Barry 2 10:00AM

Hurley, Amber Jane 1 9:00AM

Hurley, Stephanie Grace 1 9:00AM

Innes, Darren James 1 9:00AM

Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 2 10:00AM

Jackson, Brett John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Nicole Leslie 1 9:00AM

Johns, Matthew Darren, Mr 2 10:00AM

Johnson, Franklin Lesley Michael 1 12:00PM

Johnson, Robert John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Johnston, Jade Lee, Mr 2 10:00AM

Jones-Mahoney, Bryce Thomas 2 10:00AM

Katt, Toby Darren 2 10:00AM

Kirkwood, Alexander William 2 10:00AM

Kitching, Brooke Erin 2 10:00AM

Kruger, Wayne Anthony 1 9:00AM

Lado, Farida Cosmas Luhary 1 9:00AM

Larsen, Kelly Josephione, Ms 1 9:00AM

Laughlan, Seth 1 9:00AM

Lee, Jaclyn, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Lees, Judd Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Lemson, Duane Kurtis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Leu, Ropati 1 9:00AM

Lloyd, Dylan Graham 1 9:00AM

Lual, Wol Tong 2 10:00AM

Lynn, Craig Scott 1 9:00AM

Malanaphy, Ryan Joseph 1 9:00AM

Malcolm, Tamara Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM

Manson, Matthew Peter 2 10:00AM

Marshall, David Errol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Martin, David Glenn Charles, Mr 2 10:00AM

Martin, Shane Andrew, Mr 2 10:00AM

Mathews, Russell Gordon Haig, Mr 2 10:00AM

Mcfarlane, Christopher Lee 1 9:00AM

Mclean, Debby, Miss 5 9:00AM

Mclennan, Keegan Samuel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcpherson, Ethan Maurice 2 10:00AM

Miles, Damien Te Rauna 1 9:00AM

Milovale, Asher Andre 1 9:00AM

Moffatt, Marissa Deanne 1 9:00AM

Montoya, Caupolican 1 9:30AM

Morcus, William Jon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morrison, Ryan Phillip 1 9:00AM

Moyer, Amy Louise 1 9:00AM

Munic, Philip Stevan Alex Allan John, Mr 2 10:00AM

Munro, Jake Robert 2 10:00AM

Murphy, Robert James 1 8:30AM

Neesom, Shaun Nathan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Neumann, Andrew Jake 1 9:00AM

Neumann, Justin Leigh Andrew 1 9:00AM

Neumann, Justin Leigh Andrew 2 10:00AM

Ngoyi, Moise 1 9:00AM

Nichols, William Douglas 2 10:00AM

Nixon, Chad Bartholomew De V 1 9:00AM

O'Connor, Sahraya Fairley 1 9:00AM

O'Farrell, Joshua Glenn 1 8:30AM

O'Keefe, Tracey Lee 1 9:00AM

Otto, Jasmine Rae, Miss 1 9:00AM

Owens, Michelle Anne-Marie 1 9:00AM

Palelei, Faleu Manono 2 10:00AM

Pannell, Chloe Ann 1 12:00PM

Parker, Dee James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Pascoe, Aidan Eden 1 9:00AM

Peacock, Jodie Leigh, Miss 1 12:00PM

Peterson, Nathaniel 2 10:00AM

Pettigrew, Leigh Vincent 1 8:30AM

Pettit, Alfred Henry 1 9:00AM

Plater, Yasmin Alleria 1 9:00AM

Plumb, Shane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Randorf, Codie John 1 8:30AM

Randorf, Codie John 1 9:00AM

Rashleigh, Christie-Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM

Reeks, Braydon Wayne 1 8:30AM

Ridgill, Allan Desmond 1 9:00AM

Robertson, Christeena Lesley Anne 2 10:00AM

Robertson, Shayne Christopher, Mr 1 12:00PM

Rose, Kerry James 2 2:00PM

Rowe, Natasha Julie Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Rowsell, Bradley James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Russ, Jessie Douglas 2 10:00AM

Russell, John Arthur, Mr 1 12:00PM

Ryan, Justin Alan 1 12:00PM

Scafidi-Hinds, Jessica Karin 1 9:00AM

Schaffer, Dru William 2 10:00AM

Schneider, Jason Paul 2 10:00AM

Scicluna, Patrick Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Scott, Alvin Wezley 2 10:00AM

Sharma, Sajnesh Rishi 7 9:00AM

Simpson, Tony Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Singh, Stephen Christopher 2 10:00AM

Smith, Lee James 2 10:00AM

Smith, Liam Thomas 1 12:00PM

Smith, Sara Emilyrose, Miss 1 9:00AM

Smith, Shaun Lindsay 1 12:00PM

Spaulding, Jarrod Frederick Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Speechley, Tyronne James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stafford, Mathew Arthur Colin 2 10:00AM

Stahl, Craig Daniel, Mr 1 8:30AM

Stark, Karl Wayne, Mr 2 10:00AM

Stelling, Jade Teresa 2 10:00AM

Stratford, Shane Michael 1 9:00AM

Strudwick, Brayden Thomas 2 2:20PM

Strudwick, Brayden Thomas 2 2:00PM

Sturdy, Benjamin Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM

Suamili, Monson 2 10:00AM

Tahata, Stephen 2 10:00AM

Tavita-Matavale, Dion Nu'Upotopoto 2 10:00AM

Tawhai, Raina Jordan 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Jeremy Christopher 7 9:00AM

Thomsen, Trent Shawn 1 9:00AM

Thorpe, Sarah Jennifer, Miss 2 10:00AM

Toth, Dylan Blaine 2 10:00AM

Tredgold, Matthew Grant William, Mr 7 9:00AM

Tripp, Les William 1 9:00AM

Tua, Vaimoana 1 9:00AM

Tuato, Sio 2 10:00AM

Tulemau, Mckay 1 9:00AM

Ullah, Sharif 2 10:00AM

Viiga, James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vital, Kynan Ignacio 2 10:00AM

Waddell, Jaymee Rebecca 1 9:00AM

Wade, Saraha Jane 2 10:00AM

Watcho, Duncan William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Waters, Adam Raymond 2 10:00AM

Watson, Lucas James 2 10:00AM

Watts, Shane Robert 1 9:00AM

Weaver, Bobby Andrew, Mr 2 10:00AM

Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr 1 12:00PM

Wessling, Dale Geoffrey 2 10:00AM

Whitinui, Abraham Desmond 1 12:00PM

Wicks, Leigh Christopher 5 9:00AM

Williams, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Williamson, Paul Phillip, Mr 1 8:30AM

Williamson, Paul Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM

Willmot, Jesse Edward Alfred, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Jacob Michael 1 8:30AM

Wilson, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Matthew Scott 1 9:00AM

Winkler, Benson James 1 9:00AM

Winkler, Daniel Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Winslow, Dylan John 2 10:00AM

Wyatt, Robert Christopher 1 9:00AM