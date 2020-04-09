IN COURT: Full names of 22 people in Ipswich court today

Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Au, Salafai Tauapai, Mr 4 10:00AM

Au, Salafai Tuapai 4 10:00AM

Bishop, Ihimera Awatea Ratahi 1 9:00AM

Brock, Kieran Jade 6 9:00AM

Clout, Jaymeh Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fermor, Kenneth William 1 9:00AM

Ford, Ashley David 1 9:00AM

Gray, Daniel Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Inge, Shane Alexander 6 11:00AM

Johnson, Joshua Thomas 6 9:00AM

Kruger, Wayne Anthony 1 9:00AM

Kwai, Ryan Cody 1 8:30AM

Kwai, Ryan Cody 1 9:00AM

Mccartney, Shaun Joseph 4 11:00AM

Mccartney, Shaun Joseph 1 9:00AM

Milford, Sarah Michelle 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Ethan 4 9:00AM

Phillips, Ethan Andrew 4 9:00AM

Pitceathly, Stephen James 1 9:00AM

Polgreen, Lane 1 9:00AM

Salah, Zakia Ali 2 10:00AM

Sticher, Maddison Emily 1 9:00AM

Tweedie, Andrew James 1 9:00AM

Willis, Tianna Marlene, Ms 1 9:00AM

Wilson, David John 1 9:00AM