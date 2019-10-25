IN COURT: Full names of 22 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM
Bergmann, Zaccory Ron 1 9:00AM
Bolton, William Joseph 1 9:00AM
Carter, Steven James 1 9:00AM
Davis, Michael Barry 1 9:00AM
Gibson, Curtis William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Guest, Shane Dallas 1 9:00AM
Hodcroft, Brendan Bradley 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Cassandra Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM
Johnson, Cassandra Lee, Ms 1 8:30AM
Johnson, Jordan Allan 1 9:00AM
Lette, Rachael Margaret, Miss 1 9:00AM
Levi, Maotua 1 9:00AM
Martin, Adam Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mooney, Glenn Anthony 1 9:00AM
Parmar, Krishan Rajesh 1 9:00AM
Pati Nanai, Faitotoa, Mr 1 9:00AM
Price, Karne Brayden 1 9:00AM
Ramsay, Michael Mark 1 9:00AM
Smith, Sara Emilyrose, Miss 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Andrew Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Andrew Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Whaitiri, Michael Taika, Mr 1 9:00AM