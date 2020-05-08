Menu
IN COURT: Full names of 20 people in Ipswich court today

8th May 2020 7:00 AM
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Akenson, Agatha 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Antoine Colin 1 9:00AM

Burwell, Nicholas John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bye, Brody Travis 6 10:00AM

Francis, Craig Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gerrits, Matheus Theodorous 6 9:00AM

Good, Stephen Corey 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Caitlyn Grace 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Robert John, Mr 6 10:00AM

Kilan, Rebekah Natalie 1 9:00AM

Long, Benjamin Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Majok, Majok Riel 1 9:00AM

Masso, Beau-Dean Keenen 1 9:00AM

Moore, Dennis Lesley, Mr 6 9:00AM

Nichols, William Douglas 6 9:00AM

Parnaby, Christopher James 1 9:00AM

Stephan, Jarrod Benjamin 6 10:00AM

Stephan, Jarrod Benjamin, Mr 6 10:00AM

Walker, Peter John 1 9:00AM

