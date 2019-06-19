IN COURT: Full names of 199 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Akoy, Malat Deng 1 9:00AM

Allan, Rennie Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Allard, Glenn Ray 2 10:00AM

Allen, Rebecca Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Ama, Gladstone 2 9:00AM

Amber, Wonie Kura 2 10:00AM

Antipas, Tase 2 10:00AM

Arriagada, Daniel Jared 2 10:00AM

Ashford, Noel Ian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bakens, Cody Lee 2 10:00AM

Bakens, Jacob Jacobus, Mr 2 10:00AM

Baker, Daniel Paul, Mr 2 10:00AM

Baker, Shane Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Baldwyn, Brian Alexander 2 10:00AM

Bateman, Blake Michael 2 10:00AM

Bean, Jaimie Leigh 2 10:00AM

Beaton, Mark Laurence 1 9:00AM

Beckham, Alix Jane, Miss 2 10:00AM

Bell, Justin Craig 2 10:00AM

Berry, Nicole 1 9:00AM

Berry, Robert James 1 9:00AM

Bitzer, Nicole Christina 1 9:00AM

Bond, Justin Andrew 1 9:00AM

Bossom, Bryce Anthony Nelson 1 9:00AM

Bowers, Steven Victor 1 9:00AM

Boyd, Joseph John 1 9:00AM

Briody, Michael Timothy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, Hayley Elizabeth, Miss 2 10:00AM

Brzeski, Chayce Pennelope Dawn, Miss 1 9:00AM

Bushnell, Andrew Paul Jeffery 1 9:00AM

Butland, Todd Howard 1 9:00AM

Butler, Jayden Lee Gordon, Mr 2 10:00AM

Castles, William Edward 1 9:00AM

Chapman, Tim Peter, Mr 2 10:00AM

Checker, Zackariah Arnold 1 9:00AM

Chequer, Shaun Peter, Mr 1 8:30AM

Chequer, Shaun Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Chester, Georgina Charlotte 1 12:00PM

Clark, Matthew David 2 10:00AM

Cocks, Jodie Louise 1 12:00PM

Colley, Christopher Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Coulthard, Chantal Ivy, Miss 1 9:00AM

Cribbens, Laighney Sarah 1 9:00AM

Croker, Luke Alexander 1 9:00AM

Crowe, Tanisha Leigh 1 9:00AM

Curl, Sharon Ruth 1 9:00AM

Davies, Kyle James 2 10:00AM

Davis, Ben Noel 2 10:00AM

De Pauw, Tahlia Marissa 1 9:00AM

De Winter, Jamie 1 12:00PM

Delaney, Jesse Oliver 1 12:00PM

Dickinson, Sharm Ron 1 12:00PM

Djordjevic, Boban 1 12:00PM

Dull, Jade Lucene, Miss 1 12:00PM

Elberg, Dean Jason 2 10:00AM

Eustance, Brendan Noel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Evans, Sean Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Faifua, Limalau Roy Galuvale, Mr 2 10:00AM

Falconer, Stephen Mark 2 10:00AM

Farbaek, Paul Erik 1 9:00AM

Felton, Timothy Michael 1 9:00AM

Fenton, Naydine Kayla 1 9:00AM

Fletcher, Mikal Rodney 2 10:00AM

Fraser, Troy James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Fuller, Michael Laurence 1 9:00AM

Gabreil, Christopher John 2 10:00AM

Gabriel, Christopher John 2 10:00AM

Giallourakis, Micheal Constantinos, Mr 2 10:00AM

Gipp, Levi Scott, Mr 5 9:00AM

Goebel, Ian Stewart 1 9:00AM

Graham, Brayden Kenneth 2 10:00AM

Graham, Jade Alisa 2 10:00AM

Graham, Jade Alisa, Ms 2 10:00AM

Grandin, Trevor John 2 10:00AM

Green, Joshua Kane 2 10:00AM

Guest, Kevin Barry, Mr 2 10:00AM

Hastings, Brandon 1 9:00AM

Heke, Isaac Joesph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hiesler, Mitchell James 2 10:00AM

Hill, Braedy Adam 1 9:00AM

Hill, Toki Pirini Kake, Mr 1 8:30AM

Holborn, Travis Peter 2 10:00AM

Hollingworth, Nathan Kevin Laurence, Mr 2 10:00AM

Hooper, Sara Angela, Miss 1 9:00AM

Huggins, Kelly Ann 1 9:00AM

Huggins, Kelly Ann 2 9:00AM

Huggins, Kelly Ann 2 10:00AM

Hughes, Raymond Charles 1 9:00AM

Hutchings, Daniel James 1 12:00PM

Jackson, Ross Anthony 2 10:00AM

Jackwitz, Damien Ray 2 10:00AM

Joiner, Cody Leslie 2 10:00AM

Jones, Tegan Lee 1 8:30AM

Junge, Jody Lee, Mr 2 10:00AM

Kemp, Kennetta Sheryl 1 9:00AM

Kenny, Victoria Maree 2 10:00AM

King, Albert James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Kingi, Trinity 2 10:00AM

Kool, Michael John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Krychaluk, Amanda, Miss 1 9:00AM

Kurtz, Francine Bianca, Ms 1 12:00PM

Langlands, Billy Arthur, Mr 2 10:00AM

Lees-Brown, Kayleb Blade 1 9:00AM

Lister, Michael Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Little, Anthony Roy 2 10:00AM

Logan, Connor Anthony Scott 1 9:00AM

Lunson, Daniel Peter 1 9:00AM

Macdonald, Adelle Lorraine, Miss 1 9:00AM

Malual, Asai Emmanuel 1 12:00PM

Malual, Asai Emmanuel 1 9:00AM

Manz, Traie J William 1 9:00AM

Massey, Adon Michael-Jon 2 10:00AM

Massey, Adon Micheal-Jon 2 10:00AM

Massey, Craig Allan 1 9:00AM

Masso, Nathania 1 9:00AM

Mccann, Brendan 2 10:00AM

Mcintosh, Brendan James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Mckay, Jacob John 1 9:00AM

Mckenzie, Carl John 2 10:00AM

Mcnab, Jessica Lauren 2 10:00AM

Medovarski, Michael Christopher, Mr 2 10:00AM

Mendes, Russel Leon, Mr 2 10:00AM

Minett, Aiden 1 9:00AM

Minett, Aiden Leonard 1 9:00AM

Minns, Jessica Catherine, Miss 2 10:00AM

Moga, Falesalafai, Mr 2 10:00AM

Morley, Glenn John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mugridge-Dunne, Dylan Scott 1 9:00AM

Muller, Todd Cameron Graham, Mr 2 10:00AM

Munic, Philip Stevan Alex Allan John, Mr 2 10:00AM

Murray, Vaughan Lindsay, Mr 1 12:00PM

Nash, Craig Justin 2 10:00AM

New, Jon Charles 2 10:00AM

Nicholls, Shaun Michael 1 9:00AM

Norford, Mittella Sky, Miss 1 9:00AM

O'Brien, Michael 2 10:00AM

O'Brien, Rebecca Jaya 5 9:00AM

O'Donohue, Jarad Leo 2 10:00AM

Offord, Jake Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Oloitoa, William 2 10:00AM

Owen, Jodie Daniell, Miss 1 2:00PM

Paul, Bryce Anthony 2 10:00AM

Peeti, Tylar-Rose 2 10:00AM

Penfold, Lisa Ann 1 9:00AM

Peterson, Casey Rose, Ms 1 9:00AM

Phan, Cuong Van 2 10:00AM

Pocock, Kayla Dawn 2 10:00AM

Powles, Sherrie Francis 1 8:30AM

Profke, Scott Andrew 2 10:00AM

Radziejowski, Kyle 1 9:00AM

Reid, Christopher Paul 1 9:00AM

Reid, Jamie Allen 1 9:00AM

Richardson, Kelly Anne, Miss 2 10:00AM

Riley, Charles Bell 2 10:00AM

Rogers, Crystal Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Daniel Tyson 2 10:00AM

Ropati, Mark Pelisese 2 10:00AM

Sandford, Trevor David 2 10:00AM

Sarkozy, Shianne Beatrix Jean, Miss 2 10:00AM

Seymour, Peter, Mr 1 9:00AM

Sharma, Sajnesh Rishi 2 10:00AM

Sirl-John, Tamara 1 12:00PM

Spall, Mark James 1 9:00AM

Spall, Wayne Michael 1 9:00AM

Spurr, Jay Russell 1 9:00AM

Summers, Vance Everard 1 9:00AM

Summers, Vance Everard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Szolna, Cory Malcolm 2 10:00AM

Tait, Samuel Clive 2 10:00AM

Tait, Steven Scott 1 12:00PM

Tanner, Scott James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Tao, Tutaia 1 9:00AM

Tapasu, Meatuai 2 10:00AM

Taylor, William John, Mr 2 10:00AM

Taylor, Zane Marcos 2 10:00AM

Tilling, Jordan Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tilling, Jordan Anthony, Mr 2 10:00AM

Toka, Ratihana Haami Paku 2 10:00AM

Toth, Joshua Ivan, Mr 2 10:00AM

Tuiava, Jane Stephanie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Tupu, Revival, Mr 1 9:00AM

Umpelby, Steven Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vance, Andrew James 1 9:00AM

Visona, Justin, Mr 2 10:00AM

Wales, Justin Francis 1 12:00PM

Wales, Justin Francis 1 9:00AM

Walker, Ashley John William 1 9:00AM

Walker, Connie Susan 1 9:00AM

Walker, James Peter 2 10:00AM

Waters, Adam Raymond 2 10:00AM

Whittles, Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Wicks, Scott Glen 1 9:00AM

Wilczek, Bogumil Joseph 1 9:00AM

Wiley, Patrick James 1 9:00AM

Williams, Bert Allan Tyrilly 2 10:00AM

Williams, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Williamson, Greg James 2 10:00AM

Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 2 10:00AM

Wykes, Dillon John 1 9:00AM