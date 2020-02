IN COURT: Full names of 198 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Aitken, Alfred Michael 1 9:00AM

Andrew, Kingsley 1 9:00AM

Appleton, Dallus James 1 12:00PM

Aubrey, Ashley Paul 1 9:00AM

Avia, Maria 1 9:00AM

Baker, Daniel Paul, Mr 2 10:00AM

Ballangarry, Desmond Brian 2 10:00AM

Barber, Lawrence Andrew 1 9:00AM

Barker, Jason Norman 2 10:00AM

Barns, Joshua William 1 9:00AM

Beaven, Andrew William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Beaven, Andrew William, Mr 1 12:00PM

Birt, Shaun Jason 1 9:00AM

Bliesner, Joel Ronald, Mr 2 10:00AM

Bliss, Sarah Jade, Miss 1 9:00AM

Bokan, Tania Louise 1 9:00AM

Bonner, Zenith Douglas 1 9:00AM

Bonow, Brodie-Ann Beverley 2 10:00AM

Bonow, Brodie-Ann Beverley 2 9:00AM

Booth, Alexandra Jamie 2 10:00AM

Bork, Klaus Jurgen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bossom, Harley 1 9:00AM

Bottomley, Conar Joel Lewis 1 9:00AM

Brehm, Jayden Alan 1 9:00AM

Brooks, Raymond Leslie 1 9:00AM

Brozic, Myles Warren 1 12:00PM

Butler, Wayne Reginald, Mr 1 12:00PM

Bye, Brody Travis 1 9:00AM

Bye, Brody Travis 2 10:00AM

Cain, Janine Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Campbell, Andrew William, Mr 2 10:00AM

Carey, Tyson Andrew, Mr 1 12:00PM

Carroll, Courtney-Lee Louise 1 9:00AM

Cassidy, Hinerangi Meri 1 9:00AM

Cleary, Duane Andrew 1 9:00AM

Clements, Nicole Maria, Mrs 2 10:00AM

Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM

Compton, William John Noel 1 9:00AM

Condon, Wayne John 2 10:00AM

Cooper, Cherie Ellen 1 9:00AM

Croker, Glen Thomas 1 9:00AM

Danau, Kimberly Jane, Ms 1 9:00AM

Davies, Crystal Nicole 1 9:00AM

Davies, Sylvia Crystal Diamond 1 9:00AM

Davis, Craig Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

De'Ambrosis, Bruce Romano 7 9:00AM

Distratis, Daniel Gregory 1 12:00PM

Doe, Gbetuah 1 12:00PM

Drysdale, John Andrew 1 9:00AM

Dunner, James Mark 2 10:00AM

Edwards, Marcus Luke 2 9:00AM

Elliot, Baily 2 10:00AM

Erihe-Schaeffer, Saphfire Angel 2 10:00AM

Eustace, Kyle Peter 1 12:00PM

Fermor, Kenneth William 1 9:00AM

Fetalaiga, Wallace, Mr 1 12:00PM

Fisher, Nicole Iris Jean 1 9:00AM

Fiso, Tania Nua 1 9:00AM

Gately, Michael Rhodes, Mr 1 12:00PM

Gee, Zachary Gordon Higgison 1 12:00PM

Gehrke, Ryhs Dean 2 10:00AM

George, Matthew Robert 2 10:00AM

Gerrits, Matheus Theodorous 1 9:00AM

Giang, David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gibson, Natalie Lee 1 9:00AM

Goullet, Shane Anthony 1 12:00PM

Graham, Andrew Charles Clinton, Mr 1 12:00PM

Graham, Jonathon William, Mr 2 10:00AM

Griffiths, Johnathon Neil, Mr 2 10:00AM

Hall, Robert Raymond 1 9:00AM

Hambleton, Adam Murray Gregory, Mr 1 12:00PM

Hardiker, Troy James 7 9:00AM

Hartney, Carl William 1 12:00PM

Hawker, Breanna May 1 9:00AM

Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 2 10:00AM

Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 2 9:00AM

Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 1 9:00AM

Herridge, Adam Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hogan, Taylah Marie 1 9:00AM

Hubber, Chiara Adrianne Yvonne, Miss 2 10:00AM

Hunt, Jacob Dion 1 9:00AM

Ihle, Nathan Shannon 1 9:00AM

Ingram, Chris Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 2 10:00AM

Jackson, Cody James Hartley 1 9:00AM

Johns, Matthew Darren, Mr 2 10:00AM

Johnson, Franklin Lesley Michael 1 12:00PM

Jones-Mahoney, Bryce Thomas 2 10:00AM

Jorgensen, Martin 1 9:00AM

Jorgensen, Martin 7 9:00AM

Katt, Toby Darren 2 10:00AM

Katt, Toby Darren 1 9:00AM

Kefford, Caleb Jonathon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Jye Thomas 2 10:00AM

Kitching, Brooke Erin 2 10:00AM

Lado, Farida Cosmas Luhary 1 9:00AM

Laidlaw, Wade Jonathon 1 12:00PM

Laughlan, Seth 1 9:00AM

Lee, Christopher James 1 9:00AM

Lee, Colin John, Mr 2 10:00AM

Lehmann, James Alexander 2 10:00AM

Lemson, Duane Kurtis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lister, Michael Jeffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Logan, Jack Elias, Mr 1 9:00AM

Logan, Matthew Peter, Mr 2 10:00AM

Lokeni, Zach Paulo, Mr 2 10:00AM

Longland, Louisa Joy, Miss 1 9:00AM

Majstorovic, Anna Marie 1 9:00AM

Makin, Shane Patrick, Mr 2 10:00AM

Marshall, David Errol, Mr 1 9:00AM

Marshall, Taylor Iris 1 12:00PM

Martin, David Glenn Charles, Mr 2 10:00AM

Mason, Trent Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Matautia, Shano 2 9:00AM

Mathews, Russell Gordon Haig, Mr 2 10:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 2 10:00AM

Matthews, Scott 2 10:00AM

May, Andrew Michael, Mr 2 10:00AM

Mayen, Ariah 1 8:30AM

Mcaleer, Holly June 1 9:00AM

Mccartney, Shaun Joseph 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Lyndon Andrew 2 10:00AM

Mcmillan, Troy Leonard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Miller, Clayton Noel 1 9:00AM

Morgan, Brandon James 2 10:00AM

Muhling, Shane Rodney John 1 9:00AM

Ngoyi, Moise 1 9:00AM

Ninness, Rebecca Rae 2 10:00AM

O'Connor, Sahraya Fairley 1 9:00AM

Okeke, Anthony Onyeka 2 10:00AM

Otto, Jasmine Rae, Miss 1 9:00AM

Paton, Tyreece Patrick 2 10:00AM

Paul, Bryce Anthony 1 9:00AM

Paul, Bryce Anthony 2 10:00AM

Peronchik, Joseph Wayne 1 9:00AM

Phillott, Anthony Pender, Mr 1 9:00AM

Player, Joseph Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Plumb, Shane, Mr 1 12:00PM

Plumb, Shane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Prince, Elsie Maree, Miss 2 10:00AM

Quick, Riley-James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Rashleigh, Christie-Lee, Ms 1 9:00AM

Rasic, Ivan 1 12:00PM

Rea, Jamie Michael 2 10:00AM

Reed, Zach Anthony 2 10:00AM

Reilly, Kieran James 1 12:00PM

Rekowski, Michelle Laura 1 12:00PM

Richardson, Jon-Paul, Mr 1 8:30AM

Rogers, Adele May 1 9:00AM

Rogers, Samantha Katelyn, Miss 1 9:00AM

Roskam, Nicholas John 1 9:00AM

Rowe, Natasha Julie Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM

Rumsby, Hayden Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ryan, Justin Alan 1 12:00PM

Salaivao, Fipe, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Schaffer, Dru William 2 10:00AM

Schmidt, Annalise Laurina, Miss 1 9:00AM

Schofield, Daniel John 2 10:00AM

Schubring, Scott William 2 10:00AM

Siden, Scott John William, Mr 2 10:00AM

Simpson, Tony Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Skippen, Michael Anthony 2 10:00AM

Smith, Leon Russell 2 10:00AM

Smith, Michaeljon Geoffrey, Mr 1 9:00AM

Softley, Jack Ronald 2 10:00AM

Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 2 10:00AM

Souvanthong, Chinda 1 9:00AM

Spencer, Anthony George, Mr 2 10:00AM

Spencer, Anthony George, Mr 1 8:30AM

Squires, Arlena Kay, Miss 1 9:00AM

Sturdy, Cain Dion, Mr 2 10:00AM

Summerville, Joel Robert, Mr 1 12:00PM

Sykes, Daniel Gregory 1 12:00PM

Taylor, Tabatha Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Zane Marcos 2 10:00AM

Thorne, Zane Ashley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tice, Nathaniel Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Torrington, Mark 2 10:00AM

Toth, Dylan Blaine 2 10:00AM

Trigge, Dustin Michael 2 10:00AM

Tugavao, Albert Mark 2 10:00AM

Tulemau, Mckay 2 10:00AM

Ullah, Sharif 2 10:00AM

Ungerer, Dannielle Veronica 1 12:00PM

Vatuvei, Paulo Taukei O-Tatakamotonga, Mr 2 10:00AM

Walker, Peter John 1 9:00AM

Waters, Adam Raymond 2 10:00AM

Watson, Lucas James 2 10:00AM

Weaver, Bobby Andrew, Mr 2 10:00AM

Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr 1 12:00PM

Westbrook, Alana Peta 1 9:00AM

Whitinui, Abraham Desmond 1 12:00PM

Willett, Dean George 1 9:00AM

Willett, Dean George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Willis, Joshua Leslie Arthur 2 10:00AM

Willmot, Jesse Edward Alfred, Mr 1 8:30AM

Wilson, Aaron Peter James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Wilson, Daniel William John 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Matthew Scott 1 9:00AM

Woodham, Anthony Neal 2 10:00AM

Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 2 10:00AM

Wylie, Aaron Jeremy 1 9:00AM

Wynn, Samantha Mary Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM