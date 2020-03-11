IN COURT: Full names of 192 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Ah-You, Denman Hunter, Mr 1 12:00PM

Baker, Warwick Michael 1 9:00AM

Bate, Paul Dennis 1 9:00AM

Birt, Shaun Jason 1 9:00AM

Blair, William Benjamin Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bonner, Zenith Douglas 1 9:00AM

Bork, Klaus Jurgen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bottomley, Conar Joel Lewis 1 9:00AM

Brehm, Jayden Alan 1 9:00AM

Brennan, Cody Mark 5 9:00AM

Briggs, Tara Lee 1 9:00AM

Briody, Michelle Ann 1 9:00AM

Brooks, Raymond Leslie 1 9:00AM

Brozic, Myles Warren 1 12:00PM

Burgess, Kaylah Pauline 2 10:00AM

Burwell, Nicholas John, Mr 2 10:00AM

Butland, Todd Howard 1 9:00AM

Butt, Lachlan Samuel 1 12:00PM

Butterworth, David 2 10:00AM

Callaghan, Daniel Joseph 2 10:00AM

Callaghan, Mathew John 2 10:00AM

Carey, Tyson Andrew, Mr 1 12:00PM

Carter, Steven James 2 10:00AM

Cassidy, Hinerangi Meri 1 9:00AM

Christensen, Jacob Stewart, Mr 2 10:00AM

Christensen, Jo-Anne Leesa 2 10:00AM

Clarke, Glenn Ryan 2 10:00AM

Collier, Kane Keith, Mr 1 8:30AM

Collins, Brittney Louise 1 9:00AM

Collins, Shayleen Narelle, Ms 1 9:00AM

Condrit, Courtney Kayla 2 9:00AM

Condrit, Courtney Kayla 3 9:00AM

Conlon, Jarrod William 2 10:00AM

Coolwell, Lance Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cooper, Glenn Davor, Mr 2 10:00AM

Crettenden, Andrew 1 9:00AM

Cutmore, Brendan Christopher 1 9:00AM

Daly, Nadia, Miss 2 10:00AM

Davis, Craig Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dawson, David John 1 9:00AM

Demmers, Kayla 2 10:00AM

Drysdale, John Andrew 2 10:00AM

Elliott, Brody 2 10:00AM

Eustace, Kyle Peter 1 12:00PM

Eva, Martin Richard 1 9:00AM

Evans, Sean Aaron, Mr 7 9:00AM

Faifua, Limalau Roy Galuvale, Mr 1 9:00AM

Faletuai, Lafi Tafi 2 10:00AM

Fisher, Nicole Iris Jean 1 9:00AM

Fiso, Tania Nua 1 9:00AM

Forder, Jack Linden 1 9:00AM

Franklin, Russell Jeffrey 1 9:00AM

Fulton, Natasha Marie 1 12:00PM

Gatfield, Corey Phillip-Angelo 1 12:00PM

Gehrke, Ryhs Dean 2 10:00AM

Gerrits, Matheus Theodorous 1 9:00AM

Gilchrist, Phillip Arthur 1 9:00AM

Gill, Luke Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Glouftsis, Erik, Mr 2 10:00AM

Goebel Parkinson, Jessica April 1 9:00AM

Gorry, Lachlan James 1 9:00AM

Gould, Toby Jon 1 9:00AM

Graham, Jonathon William, Mr 2 10:00AM

Grieve, Emily Molly Madison, Miss 2 10:00AM

Habgood, Teri Vanessa 2 10:00AM

Hall, Jenna May Zennie 2 10:00AM

Handover, Jamie Amelia 2 10:00AM

Henderson, Rachael Kali, Ms 2 10:00AM

Hickson, Kirsty Anne 1 9:00AM

Hill, Jessie James 2 10:00AM

Hindom, Alec Byron 2 10:00AM

Hingst, Wayne Lee 1 9:00AM

Hodgetts, Michael John 1 9:00AM

Horton, Breeanna Connie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Horton, David Paul, Mr 2 10:00AM

Hungerford, Bradley Errol 2 10:00AM

Irwin, Paul David 1 9:00AM

Jackson, John Peter 1 9:00AM

Jalloh, Chiwto 1 12:00PM

James, Melissa Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Aaron Lee, Mr 2 10:00AM

Johnson, Franklin Lesley Michael 1 12:00PM

Jorgensen, Martin 1 9:00AM

Kemp, Jye Thomas 2 10:00AM

King, Chad Warren, Mr 1 9:00AM

Kout, Karlo Santino Tong, Mr 2 10:00AM

Langlands, Billy Arthur, Mr 2 10:00AM

Large, Daniel George 2 10:00AM

Larkins, Matthew James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Layt, Nathan Timothy, Mr 2 10:00AM

Lee, Colin John, Mr 2 10:00AM

Livesey, Clinton Thomas Robert 1 9:00AM

Logan, Jack Elias, Mr 1 9:00AM

Longland, Louisa Joy, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mabok, Akeg Ali Mongok 1 9:00AM

Malone, Amanda Jane 1 12:00PM

Margerison, Alyce Leanne, Miss 2 10:00AM

Mason, Andre Van 2 10:00AM

Mason, Trent Leslie, Mr 1 9:00AM

Massey, Adon Michael-Jon 2 10:00AM

Massey, Adon Micheal-Jon 2 10:00AM

Masso, Nathania 1 9:00AM

Matthews, Paul Andrew, Mr 2 10:00AM

Mawhirt, Aiden John, Mr 1 9:00AM

May, Andrew Michael, Mr 2 10:00AM

Mccann, Lee Patrick, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcgregor, Jacob Paul, Mr 1 12:00PM

Mckinney-Smith, Brent Warren, Mr 1 12:00PM

Mclaren, Alisha Jane, Miss 1 12:00PM

Mclean, Michael James 1 9:00AM

Meavao, Siaosi Tuileva 1 9:00AM

Miller, Ngiarie Alexis 1 9:00AM

Mitchell, Lisa Louise 2 10:00AM

Mizzi, Brodie Adam 1 9:00AM

Momoka, Tevita Buluyawa 1 12:00PM

Morcus, Dean Paul 2 10:00AM

Morcus, William Jon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morgan, Brandon James 2 10:00AM

Morley, Glenn John, Mr 2 10:00AM

Moser, Damien Dean 1 12:00PM

Mudd, Craig, Mr 2 10:00AM

Muhling, Rodney Valentine 1 9:00AM

Muhling, Shane Rodney John 1 9:00AM

Munachen, Elliot James 2 10:00AM

Murfet, Rebecca May 1 9:00AM

O'Keefe, Bernard James 2 10:00AM

Okeke, Anthony Onyeka 2 10:00AM

Onyenakasa, Ignnatius Chigaeme 2 10:00AM

Padget, Samantha Jo, Miss 1 9:00AM

Parsons, Carl Gary Maurice 1 12:00PM

Patmore, Nicholas James 1 9:00AM

Paul, Bryce Anthony 2 10:00AM

Pedersen, Caitlyn Nola 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Marnie Lynne 1 9:00AM

Platz, Karen Shelley 1 12:00PM

Postlethwaite, Carl James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Prince, Elsie Maree, Miss 2 10:00AM

Pulou, Laumua 1 9:00AM

Reed, Zach Anthony 2 10:00AM

Reilly, Kieran James 1 12:00PM

Remmert, Julie-Anne, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Rofe, Andrew James 1 9:00AM

Roskam, Nicholas John 1 9:00AM

Scholten, Joshua David Sirle 2 10:00AM

Shegog, Benjamin James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Siciliani, Nathan Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Siden, Scott John William, Mr 2 10:00AM

Smith, Liam Thomas 1 9:00AM

Smith, Liam Thomas 1 8:30AM

Spencer, Anthony George, Mr 2 10:00AM

Stocks, Paul Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stothard, Renee Rose-Claire 2 10:00AM

Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 1 9:00AM

Summerville, Joel Robert, Mr 1 12:00PM

Sutton, Daniel David 1 9:00AM

Szasz, Kayla Maree 2 10:00AM

Telford, Bambi Maree 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Kieran, Mr 2 10:00AM

Thompson, Paul Fonua, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thompson-Pouoa, Henare 2 10:00AM

Thoms, Sharon Maree 7 9:00AM

Thoms, Sharon Maree 1 9:00AM

Thulborn, David Huntly 2 10:00AM

Thulborn, David Huntly 2 9:00AM

Tice, Nathaniel Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM

Tindal, Christopher Paul 1 9:00AM

Togia, Falani Leon, Mr 1 9:00AM

Toth, Joshua Ivan 2 10:00AM

Toth, Joshua Ivan, Mr 2 10:00AM

Tuato, Sio 2 10:00AM

Tugavao, Albert Mark 2 10:00AM

Turgeon, Nicole Faith 7 9:00AM

Turner, Lorynda Shereece 2 10:00AM

Tutauha, Ripeka Ngaire 5 9:00AM

Ungerer, Dannielle Veronica 1 12:00PM

Ungermann, Kurt Taitimu, Mr 1 9:00AM

Van Praag, Jaidan Harry 2 9:00AM

Varley, Jermayne Charles, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vella, Saveier John 7 9:00AM

Villari, Julieanne Lesley Barbra 1 9:00AM

Walker, James Alfred 1 9:00AM

Wallace, Joshua Albert, Mr 2 10:00AM

Watson, Anthony Paul, Mr 2 10:00AM

Weatherall, Tamara Louise, Miss 2 10:00AM

Wells, Andrew James 1 12:00PM

Williams, Gillian Maude 1 9:00AM

Williams, Travis Dean, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williamson, Greg James Don 1 9:00AM

Winnett, Kiel Ashley 2 10:00AM

Wood, Thomas John 1 12:00PM

Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 2 10:00AM

Wynn, Samantha Mary Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM