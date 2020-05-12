Menu
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo.
Crime

IN COURT: Full names of 19 people in Ipswich court today

12th May 2020 7:00 AM
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Croyle, Daniel Bruce 1 9:00AM

Dahman, Hans Joachim 5 9:00AM

Davies, Cindi-Lee 5 9:00AM

Fahey, John Edmund 5 9:00AM

Finch, Jonathan Paul 7 9:00AM

Fixter, Clay Anthony 5 9:00AM

Fullarton, Joel James 1 9:00AM

Gladding, Trevor Allan 5 9:00AM

Jennings, Alan Francis 1 9:00AM

Johnston, Alicia Jane 5 9:00AM

Magele-Togiamua, Karson Sam 5 9:00AM

Mahoney, Joel Lucas 1 9:00AM

Mason, Trent Leslie, Mr 7 9:00AM

Murphy, Aaron Lance 1 9:00AM

O'Reilly, Shannon 5 9:00AM

Renyard, Ben Anthony 5 9:00AM

Saunders, Vernon John 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Andrew John 1 9:00AM

Westall, Stuart 1 9:00AM

