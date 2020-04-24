IN COURT: Full names of 19 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM
Burns, Jacob William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cunningham, Damien Allan 6 10:00AM
Davey, Tara Lorraine, Miss 6 9:00AM
Dingle, Darren Abe, Mr 6 9:00AM
Edwards, Matthew Aaron 6 10:00AM
Freeman, Taylor 6 9:00AM
Freeman, Taylor James, Mr 6 9:00AM
Hewett, Dylan Cordell 1 8:30AM
Khan, Imran 1 8:30AM
Mahoney, Jake Morris 6 9:00AM
Montefiore, Rachel Louise 6 9:00AM
Pagura, Dean Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Pukallus, Nicholas Sydney 1 9:00AM
Rigby, John Adrian, Mr 1 9:00AM
Varley, Jermayne Charles, Mr 6 10:00AM
Washington, Clayton Junior 1 9:00AM
Webb, Leanne Marie 6 10:00AM
Webb, Timothy Ryan, Mr 1 9:00AM