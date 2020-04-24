Menu
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo.
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo.
IN COURT: Full names of 19 people in Ipswich court today

24th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300. 

Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM

Burns, Jacob William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cunningham, Damien Allan 6 10:00AM

Davey, Tara Lorraine, Miss 6 9:00AM

Dingle, Darren Abe, Mr 6 9:00AM

Edwards, Matthew Aaron 6 10:00AM

Freeman, Taylor 6 9:00AM

Freeman, Taylor James, Mr 6 9:00AM

Hewett, Dylan Cordell 1 8:30AM

Khan, Imran 1 8:30AM

Mahoney, Jake Morris 6 9:00AM

Montefiore, Rachel Louise 6 9:00AM

Pagura, Dean Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pukallus, Nicholas Sydney 1 9:00AM

Rigby, John Adrian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Varley, Jermayne Charles, Mr 6 10:00AM

Washington, Clayton Junior 1 9:00AM

Webb, Leanne Marie 6 10:00AM

Webb, Timothy Ryan, Mr 1 9:00AM

