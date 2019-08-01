IN COURT: Full names of 90 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Amosa, Siaosi Steve 1 9:00AM
Aumua, Tavita Fafai Calum, Mr 1 8:30AM
Barker, Matthew Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bennett, Matthew Peter 1 9:00AM
Blake, William Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Blanch, Brendan Matthew 1 9:00AM
Bobak Brown, Brooke Ashley 1 9:00AM
Bond, Peter Robert, Mr 3 9:00AM
Bornen, Donna Ruth 3 9:00AM
Bradford, Jemma Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Braughton, Samyal James 1 8:30AM
Buchanan, Sue-Ellen Maree, Miss 1 8:30AM
Burgess, Toiva Enele, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cartwright, Rory Addison, Mr 1 9:00AM
Chandler, Kylie Joan 1 9:00AM
Clay, Jasmine Brianna, Miss 1 9:00AM
Clayton, Jeremy Stephen Allan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Clements, Aaron James 1 9:00AM
Cook, Adam John 5 9:00AM
Covey, Aaron Leonard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Craig, Bradley Russell 1 9:00AM
Dalmeida, Cody 1 9:00AM
Dalmeida, Cody Wayne 1 9:00AM
Ding, Liam Anthony 1 9:00AM
Dingey, Cameron James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Dodds, Aaron Peter 1 9:00AM
Edwards, Adele Louise Couch, Miss 1 9:00AM
Edwards, Marcus Luke 1 9:00AM
Edwards, Ronald Kevin, Mr 1 9:00AM
Foothead, Kahill Lesley John 1 9:00AM
Forder, Jack L, Mr 2 10:00AM
Forder, Jack Linden 2 10:00AM
Frankcombe, Kristin 1 9:00AM
Gentry-Pike, Luke Douglas, Mr 2 11:00AM
Green, Jamie Leigh 1 9:00AM
Green, Jessica Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM
Harman, Loretta Anne, Miss 2 10:00AM
Hayden, Renee Lea 1 9:00AM
Hazzard, Sandra Leigh 3 10:00AM
Hegarty, Rebecca Elizabeth Anne, Ms 3 9:00AM
Hickson, Blake Lindsay 2 9:00AM
Hinton, Jayden Lindsey 1 9:00AM
Hoger, Dean Christopher 1 9:00AM
Hornett, Nicole Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jones, Zackary Tom 1 9:00AM
Jordan, Kyle Robert 1 9:00AM
Judd, Leane Maree, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Knight, Billy James 1 8:30AM
Kohn, Lindsay James 2 10:00AM
Laing, Shane Douglas-Peter 1 9:00AM
Le-Grice, Frank Albert 1 9:00AM
Leverington, Lisa 1 9:00AM
Luafalealo, Kieto Russell Saulo, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mackenzie, Julian Peter Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Madden, James Albert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Manton, Alicia Sharleen, Miss 1 8:30AM
Masso, Nathania 3 9:00AM
Mccumstie, Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcdonald, Stuart James 1 9:00AM
Mcklaren, Toni Marie, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Mclaren, Alisha Jane, Miss 1 9:00AM
Meade, Belinda Sheryl, Miss 1 9:00AM
Nautu, Ida Shanice, Miss 1 9:00AM
O'Leary, Donna Marie 1 9:00AM
O'Rourke, Nichole Angel 1 9:00AM
Oxenbridge, Eathan 1 9:00AM
Oxenbridge, Eathan Michael Laurie, Mr 1 9:00AM
Palmer, Scott Bradley 1 9:00AM
Peddineni, Yashwantu 1 9:00AM
Peniamina, Pinelape 1 9:00AM
Quine, Samuel Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Royal, Renata Len Jnr, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sadler, Shane Nelson, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sawatzki, Kelli-Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
Sellwood, Oriel Delbridge 1 9:00AM
Smith, Aaron Jeffrey 1 9:00AM
Spurr, Danielle Maree 2 11:00AM
Stenstra, Sarah Edith, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Stocks, Paul Thomas, Mr 1 8:30AM
Szweda, Marek Zbigniew 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Levi 1 9:00AM
Tugavao, Albert Mark 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Aaron John Joseph, Mr 3 10:00AM
Turnbull, Adam Keith, Mr 3 9:00AM
Turnbull, Adam Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM
Viles, Micheal Edward 1 9:00AM
Waikato, Taitimu Horris 1 9:00AM
Waldon, Troy Matthew, Mr 1 9:00AM
Watson, Nicholas Kenneth Randall, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wyllie, Shawn James 1 9:00AM