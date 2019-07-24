IN COURT: Full names of 177 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Aitken, Shannon Troy 1 9:00AM
Allen, Tania Lillian 1 9:00AM
Armstrong, Clinton 1 9:00AM
Baker, Lance Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Baker, Shane Raymond, Mr 1 9:00AM
Baskett, Bernadette Mary 1 8:30AM
Battisson, Jordan Taylor, Mr 2 10:00AM
Bayre, Dale A, Mr 2 10:00AM
Bell, Rodney George 2 10:00AM
Bennett, Aaron Geoffrey 2 10:00AM
Benson, Alisha Anne 1 9:00AM
Bernard, Edward Stephen 2 10:00AM
Boullanger, Patrick Marc 1 9:00AM
Boyle, Terrence Jeffrey 2 10:00AM
Bradford, Scott Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brady, Samantha Maree 1 9:00AM
Brandt, Sharleen Faye 1 9:00AM
Broadhurst, James Roy, Mr 1 9:00AM
Brown, Hayley Elizabeth, Miss 2 10:00AM
Burgess, Toiva Enele, Mr 1 9:00AM
Burwell, Keifa James 1 8:00AM
Chia, Markpenn 1 12:00PM
Clark, Matthew David, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cleary, Graham Shawn 2 10:00AM
Clements, Nicole Maria, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Cliff, Ryan 2 10:00AM
Cohen, Stephen Gary 2 10:00AM
Condon, Damien Allan 1 9:00AM
Copas, Noel James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Covington, Neil Derek 1 9:00AM
Cox, Koddee Bradley 1 9:00AM
Cox, Koddee Bradley 2 9:00AM
Cox, Luke Thomas, Mr 2 10:00AM
Crain, Christopher 1 8:30AM
Crumblin, William John Robert, Mr 2 10:00AM
Curran, Jason Mark 2 10:00AM
Dale, Aaron Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Derooy, Hendricus Antoon 1 8:30AM
Devaney, Craig Ian 2 10:00AM
Dimitropoulos, Alexandros 1 9:00AM
Djordjevic, Boban 1 12:00PM
Dunn, Paul 1 12:00PM
Dyball, Ronald John, Mr 2 10:00AM
Dynevor, Ashley Robert Eric William 2 10:00AM
Earle, David Mark 2 10:00AM
Earley, Nigel Grant 2 10:00AM
Edwards, Adele Louise Couch, Miss 1 8:30AM
Edwards, Pauline Bridgett 2 10:00AM
Faifua, Limalau Roy Galuvale, Mr 2 10:00AM
Flynn, Christopher John 2 10:00AM
French, Blake William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gerrard, Scott Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Goebel, Ian Stewart 1 9:00AM
Goltz, Deanna Abigal Marie 1 9:00AM
Gordon, Travis John, Mr 2 10:00AM
Graham, Peter 2 10:00AM
Griffiths, Johnathon Neil, Mr 2 10:00AM
Hall, David Charles Patrick 2 10:00AM
Halloran, Dana Joy 1 9:00AM
Hammond, Michael John 1 9:00AM
Hands, Daniel John 1 9:00AM
Hanson, Katrina Gayle 1 9:00AM
Harper, Wayne Alexander 1 9:00AM
Hayes, Micheal Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Heffernan, Bradley Joshua 2 10:00AM
Herrmann, Jessie Lee Taylor 1 9:00AM
Hill, Dallas James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ingram, Chris Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ioane, Ioane Iakopo 1 9:00AM
Jackwitz, Damien Ray 2 10:00AM
Johnson, Christopher Neal 2 10:00AM
Johnson, Jordan Allan 1 9:00AM
Jones Robinson, Tyeeshia Elizabath June, Miss 1 8:30AM
Joseph, Kahla 1 8:30AM
Kaio, Kaleb Blayne 2 10:00AM
Katsidis, Michael Alan, Mr 1 9:00AM
Kifamunyanja, Arafat Mucunguzi 2 9:00AM
Kifamunyanja, Arafat Mucunguzi 2 10:00AM
King, David Alan 2 10:00AM
King, Wayne Stephen 2 10:00AM
Kirk, Sharon Marie 1 12:00PM
Koch, Natasha Mae 1 9:00AM
Laing, Selwyn Colin Henry 1 9:00AM
Lake, Brenton James, Mr 1 12:00PM
Lane, Alan Gregory, Mr 1 9:00AM
Large, Brooke Kira 2 10:00AM
Lawrence, Robert Alastair 1 9:00AM
Lawrie, Brent Christopher 1 8:30AM
Leach, Stuart William 1 9:00AM
Lean, Scott Mathew 1 9:00AM
Leaunoa, Lorina Vasaatalani 1 9:00AM
Leck, Chance Colin, Mr 2 10:00AM
Malezer, Jacob Lee 1 12:00PM
Malual, Asai Emmanuel 1 9:00AM
Mcdonald, Claren Dyren, Mr 2 10:00AM
Mcintosh, Heather Rae 1 9:00AM
Mckenzie, Carl John 2 10:00AM
Middleton, Melanie Maree, Miss 2 10:00AM
Middleton, Natalie Ann, Miss 2 10:00AM
Mitchell, Chris John 2 10:00AM
Mohamed, Mhasin Salim 1 9:00AM
Mortlock, Hayden Peter, Mr 2 10:00AM
Naylor, Ty Mathew 2 10:00AM
Nijp, Phillip Christiaan 2 10:00AM
Norbury, Shane Andrew 2 10:00AM
Norval, Toby Christopher 2 9:00AM
Nowlan, Trevor John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Oloitoa, William 1 9:00AM
Patel, Jaineep Mukeshkumar 1 8:30AM
Paul, La-Tezcha Tuhimareikura 1 8:30AM
Pawluk, Damein 2 10:00AM
Phillips, Matthew Scott 2 10:00AM
Postlethwaite, Carl James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Power-Smith, April Faith Alice 1 9:00AM
Prince, Elsie Maree, Miss 2 10:00AM
Profke, Scott Andrew 2 10:00AM
Radhakrishnan, Sandraseghram, Mr 2 10:00AM
Ranse, Matthew Asher 2 10:00AM
Reeks, Braydon Wayne 1 9:00AM
Reeve, Jason William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Richards, Christopher Denis, Mr 2 10:00AM
Richards, Corey Darren 2 10:00AM
Richardson, Brenda Lee 1 9:00AM
Rowe, Duane Raymond John 1 9:00AM
Ryan, James Theodore 2 10:00AM
Rye, Jarryd Sean 1 8:30AM
Sadler, Christine Lee 1 12:00PM
Saxelby, Reece Andrew 1 9:00AM
Sharma, Sajnesh Rishi 2 10:00AM
Sherwood, Kylie Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM
Shoobridge, Anthony Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Siden, Scott John William, Mr 2 10:00AM
Sinclair, Corey Leigh 2 10:00AM
Singh, Adrian Raynishvarn 1 9:00AM
Sinnar, Balachandran, Mr 2 10:00AM
Slattery, Natalie Antonella 1 12:00PM
Sloper, Joel 2 10:00AM
Spurr, Jay Russell 1 9:00AM
Staader, Matthew Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stromberg, Tor Viking Gunnar 1 9:00AM
Sue, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Sue, Nathan James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sue, Nathan James, Mr 1 8:30AM
Summers, Vance Everard 1 9:00AM
Summers, Vance Everard, Mr 1 9:00AM
Szymula, Daniel Dominic 2 10:00AM
Szymula, Daniel, Mr 2 10:00AM
Taua, Tiana Lilian 1 8:30AM
Tolan, Tamara Liegh-Anne 1 9:00AM
Toth, Joshua Ivan, Mr 2 10:00AM
Townshend, George 1 8:30AM
Tu'Itahi, Leonie 1 8:30AM
Turnbull, Aaron John Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM
Turnbull, Adam Keith, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tusa, Leonardo Tauvaga 1 9:00AM
Tydd, Peter Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Valencia Rivera, William Antonio, Mr 1 9:00AM
Valencia Rivera, William Antonio, Mr 1 8:30AM
Vaughan, Danny Eugene 1 9:00AM
Vidler, Tammy Louise 1 12:00PM
Visona, Justin, Mr 2 10:00AM
Vogler, Michael Scott, Mr 2 10:00AM
Walker, Ashley John William 1 9:00AM
Walters, Raymond John 1 9:00AM
Ward, Stacey Marie 2 10:00AM
Waters, Adam Raymond 2 10:00AM
Watts, Shane Robert 1 9:00AM
Weber, Brett Anthony, Mr 2 10:00AM
Weller, Corrinne 1 8:30AM
Williams, Mark Steven 1 9:00AM
Willis, Alan Roy John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wiparata, Hapeta 1 8:30AM
Wooden, Kurt Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 2 10:00AM
Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 2 9:00AM
Wright, Dennis William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Young, Darren James 2 10:00AM