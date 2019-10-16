IN COURT: Full names of 176 people in Ipswich court today

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Abbott, Brandon Charles, Mr 2 9:00AM

Ah Kuoi, Charlie, Mr 2 10:00AM

Ainsworth, Brendan James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Antipas, Tase 2 10:00AM

Arnold, Shontanai Lillian Jean 1 9:00AM

Arnott, Charles Thomas 1 9:00AM

Athurugiriya, Shehan Manushka 2 10:00AM

Au, Salafai Tauapai, Mr 1 9:00AM

Balfour, Siyasanga Patrick 2 10:00AM

Bayen, Afrahim Tomas 1 12:00PM

Beattie, Anthony Daniel Tensek 2 10:00AM

Bell, Malcolm Scott 1 9:00AM

Bernard, Edward Stephen 2 10:00AM

Bliesner, Joel Ronald, Mr 2 10:00AM

Bliss, Trevor John, Mr 2 10:00AM

Bonnell, Nathan Daniel 1 9:00AM

Bradford, Jemma Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Burton, Reanne Maree, Ms 1 9:00AM

Butler, Kerrie Lee 7 9:00AM

Cleary, Graham Shawn 2 10:00AM

Clifford, Peita Daphne, Ms 2 10:00AM

Coates, Jessica Frances, Miss 1 9:00AM

Cobby, Regina Julie 1 12:00PM

Craig, Bradley Russell 1 9:00AM

Cufi, Sebastian, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dalpastro-Henttonen, James Matthew 1 9:00AM

Daly, Nadia, Miss 2 10:00AM

Dehail, Frederic 2 10:00AM

Devlin, Jack Matthew 1 9:00AM

Dezorzi, Roberto, Mr 1 9:00AM

Doe, Gbetuah 1 9:00AM

Dunner, James Mark 2 10:00AM

Dynevor, Ashley Robert Eric William 1 9:00AM

Earle, David Mark 2 10:00AM

Elrington, Mariah Jessica, Ms 2 10:00AM

Essom, Alexander Laurence 2 10:00AM

Fetalaiga, Wallace, Mr 1 9:00AM

Folkes, Christopher John 2 10:00AM

Folkes, Christopher John, Mr 2 10:00AM

Foster, Grace Ainsley 1 9:00AM

Gardiner, Trevor John, Mr 2 10:00AM

Garvey, Glenda Nela 1 9:00AM

Gaulton, Nathan Robert 2 10:00AM

Glouftsis, Erik, Mr 2 9:00AM

Glouftsis, Erik, Mr 2 10:00AM

Gould, Toby Jon 1 9:00AM

Graham, Ashley Francis 2 10:00AM

Graham, Brayden Kenneth 2 10:00AM

Green, Nicole Michelle 1 9:00AM

Green, Suzanne Michelle 7 9:00AM

Green, Suzanne Michelle, Miss 7 9:00AM

Grieve, Emily Molly Madison, Miss 2 10:00AM

Guest, Kevin Barry, Mr 2 10:00AM

Hall, Jenna May Zennie 2 10:00AM

Hamilton, Darcey Clayton 1 9:00AM

Harnwell, Mitchell Thomas 2 10:00AM

Harvey, Phoenix Lulu 1 9:00AM

Herbert, Anthony 2 10:00AM

Hibbert, Kyle James 2 10:00AM

Hicks, Kenneth Claude, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hooper, Brent Philip 2 10:00AM

Hooper, Sara Angela, Miss 1 9:00AM

Horsfall, Philip Rodney 2 10:00AM

Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 2 10:00AM

Jack, Justin Reion, Mr 1 9:00AM

Jackson, Cody James Hartley 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Christopher James 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Christopher Neal 2 10:00AM

Johnson, Shania Joan 2 10:00AM

Jones, Dean Robert 2 10:00AM

Jones-Mahoney, Bryce Thomas 2 10:00AM

Jonic, Adrian Charles 2 10:00AM

Kassulke, Dylan James, Mr 2 10:00AM

Kent, Damien Charles 1 9:00AM

Keresoma, Wilma 1 9:00AM

Kilby, Nathan Ronald 2 10:00AM

King, David Alan 2 10:00AM

Kirkwood, Alexander William 2 10:00AM

Kon, Deng Kuchmol 1 9:00AM

Kout, Karlo Santino Tong, Mr 2 10:00AM

Laszuk, Zachary Richard, Mr 1 9:00AM

Le Plastrier, Talia June 1 9:00AM

Lee, Colin John, Mr 2 10:00AM

Litfin, Phillip Forest 1 9:00AM

Mackay, Erin Racheal 2 10:00AM

Manguerra, Rameces 2 10:00AM

Martin, Dymetha May 1 9:00AM

Mccombes, Tarah Ann, Ms 1 12:00PM

Mcdonald, Lyndon Andrew 2 10:00AM

Mcgrady, Raymond Barry, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcharg, Toni Jessica Elizabeth 1 9:00AM

Mcintosh, Mark James 1 12:00PM

Mcintosh, Mark James, Mr 1 12:00PM

Miller, Rodney Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Milsom, Hayden Blake 2 10:00AM

Mitchell, Travis Barton 1 9:00AM

Morgan, Jahro Santana, Mr 1 9:00AM

Morgan, Jason Allan 1 9:00AM

Mortlock, Hayden Peter, Mr 2 10:00AM

Munic, Philip Stevan Alex Allan John, Mr 2 10:00AM

Murray, Trent Ashton 1 9:00AM

Nanai, Sam 2 9:00AM

Neumann, Justin Leigh Andrew 2 10:00AM

Newman, Christopher James 1 9:00AM

Nguyen, Richard Trieu Quoc Huu 1 12:00PM

Niklaus, Carmen Loiuse, Ms 1 9:00AM

Norris, Benjamin Luke 2 10:00AM

Norris, Benjamin Luke 2 9:00AM

Nugent, Brendan James Melvin 1 9:00AM

Palmer, Nelson Fujita 2 10:00AM

Palmer, Nelson Fujita, Mr 2 10:00AM

Paraia, Kingstimer K 1 9:00AM

Parr, Victoria Ellen, Miss 1 9:00AM

Parsons, Levi Alan Peter 1 9:00AM

Pauga, Elia 1 9:00AM

Payne, Debbie-Anne 1 8:30AM

Phillips, Ethan Andrew 1 9:00AM

Platt, Domenic Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pocock, Kayla Dawn 2 10:00AM

Prince, Elsie Maree, Miss 2 10:00AM

Randall, Robert T, Mr 2 10:00AM

Randell, Christopher Wayne 7 9:00AM

Rathborne, Shaun Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reed, Nathan Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

Reid, Paula Jean 1 8:30AM

Richards, Corey Darren 2 10:00AM

Richards, Corey Darren 2 9:00AM

Rieck, Dean Paul 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Brian Thomas 1 9:00AM

Roff, Justin Fredrick, Mr 1 12:00PM

Rogers, Daniel Tyson 2 10:00AM

Russo, Giovanni 2 10:00AM

Salesa, Peter Pikiteora 2 10:00AM

Sarkozy, Shianne Beatrix Jean, Miss 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Ryan Neal, Mr 2 10:00AM

Scott, Elisha Olivia, Miss 1 9:00AM

Seidel, David Michael 2 10:00AM

Sellars, Gregory Edward 1 9:00AM

Sharma, Sajnesh Rishi 2 10:00AM

Siden, Scott John William, Mr 2 10:00AM

Simpson, Kerry Lee 1 9:00AM

Skinner, Danniel Kenneth Eric 2 9:00AM

Skippen, Michael Anthony 2 10:00AM

Smith, Brenda Anne 1 9:00AM

Smith, Clarissa Anne 1 9:00AM

Smith, Thomas James, Mr 1 12:00PM

Stevens, Sean Hugh, Mr 1 9:00AM

Stewart, Michelle 7 9:00AM

Stitt, Michelle Leanne 2 10:00AM

Stocker, John Harvey 2 10:00AM

Suhr, Allan Grant, Mr 1 12:00PM

Swaine, Stacey Ann 2 10:00AM

Tafilipepe, Russel Foe, Mr 1 9:00AM

Taiaroa, Rarima Milford David 2 10:00AM

Tame, Christopher Lee, Mr 2 10:00AM

Tavita, Leo 2 10:00AM

Togbah, Oded 7 9:00AM

Tonga, Mataele Utoikamanu Esau, Mr 1 9:00AM

Treherne, Ronja Britt 7 9:00AM

Trickett, Daniel Francis 1 9:00AM

Trinh, Van Vui 1 9:00AM

Tunui, Robyna Moerena, Ms 1 9:00AM

Tupper, Scott Robin 1 8:30AM

Van Praag, Jaidan Harry 2 10:00AM

Vucinic, Nathan Luke 1 8:30AM

Vucinic, Nathan Luke 1 9:00AM

Walker, Troy Adam, Mr 1 9:00AM

White, Anthony Quintin 2 10:00AM

White, Brendon Leigh 1 12:00PM

Wilberforce, Yuga Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilson, Simi 1 9:00AM

Woodham, Anthony Neal 2 10:00AM

Wratt, Stacey Lee, Miss 2 10:00AM