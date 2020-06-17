IN COURT: Full names of 162 people in Ipswich court today
EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.
The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.
Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.
Addinall, Jacquelene 1 9:00AM
Arnold, Craig John 6 10:00AM
Auld, Rizalday 7 9:00AM
Avia, Maria 1 9:00AM
Babey, Nelson 1 9:00AM
Ballard, Dale Allan 1 9:00AM
Beazley, Tazman 1 9:00AM
Bentley, Gary John 1 9:00AM
Berghauser, Richard John 1 9:00AM
Beveridge, Blake Justin 6 10:00AM
Blank, Robin Vena 1 9:00AM
Boardman, Jake Dennis 6 10:00AM
Bokan, Tania Louise 1 9:00AM
Boughen, Annette Jayne 1 9:00AM
Bradford, Nicole Dianne 1 9:00AM
Briody, Michelle Ann 1 9:00AM
Brooks, Raymond Leslie 1 9:00AM
Brown, Harrison Jon 6 10:00AM
Burgess, Kaylah Pauline 6 10:00AM
Burwell, Nicholas John, Mr 6 10:00AM
Bye, Brody Travis 6 10:00AM
Byers, Craig Edward 1 8:30AM
Cain, Janine Elizabeth 1 9:00AM
Callaghan, Daniel Joseph 6 10:00AM
Callaghan, Mathew John 6 10:00AM
Campbell, Andrew William, Mr 6 10:00AM
Carey-Voss, Quintin Rhys 6 10:00AM
Carlo, Avril Tanya Bridgette Dawn, Ms 1 9:00AM
Carr, Luke Henrey 6 10:00AM
Carroll, Cassandra Hope 1 9:00AM
Christensen, Jacob Stewart, Mr 6 10:00AM
Christensen, Jo-Anne Leesa 6 10:00AM
Clarke, Michelle Anne, Miss 1 9:00AM
Cogan, Benjamin Francis 1 9:00AM
Conlon, Christopher Neville Alex, Mr 6 10:00AM
Coopman, Ryan Franc, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cree, Zak Luke 6 10:00AM
Currey, Troy John 1 9:00AM
Dadd, Jonathan Michael 6 10:00AM
Davaine, Rebecca Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
David, Matthew James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davies, Crystal Nicole 1 9:00AM
Davis, Tristan Andrew 1 9:00AM
De Winter, Jamie 6 10:00AM
Derooy, Hendricus Antoon 1 12:00AM
Dhu, Raymond James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Distratis, Daniel Gregory 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Douglas, Travis Wayne 1 9:00AM
Dunner, James Mark 1 9:00AM
Erihe-Schaeffer, Saphfire Angel 1 8:30AM
Fagan, Tahlea Jade, Ms 1 8:30AM
Fitton, Matthew Adan 6 10:00AM
Fizzell, Jamie Ronald, Mr 6 10:00AM
Fowler, James Robert 1 9:00AM
Fowler, Paul Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gardiner, Jennifer Anne 1 9:00AM
Godfrey, Joanne Carolyn 1 9:00AM
Griffin, John Douglas, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gurudu, Kalyan Kumar 1 9:00AM
Hancock, Melina Maree 6 10:00AM
Harm, Daniel Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Harris, David William Charlie 1 9:00AM
Hayhoe, Tyler-Jonn, Mr 1 9:00AM
Hendriks, Jimi 6 10:00AM
Henry, Thelma Lois 6 10:00AM
Hewett, Dylan Cordell 6 10:00AM
Hingst, Wayne Lee 1 9:00AM
Ho, Zhong Zheng 1 9:00AM
Hornett, Nicole Louise, Miss 1 9:00AM
Horsfall, Reece Douglas Barry 6 10:00AM
Ives, Rosemaree-Lee 6 10:00AM
Jackson, Brett John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Jackson, Nicole Leslie 1 9:00AM
Johnston, Jade Lee, Mr 6 10:00AM
Lado, Farida Cosmas Luhary 1 9:00AM
Larsen, Kelly Josephione, Ms 1 9:00AM
Laughlan, Seth 1 9:00AM
Lawrence, Jamie John 1 9:00AM
Lawrence, Mark Richard 6 10:00AM
Lee, Jaclyn, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Lees, Judd Mitchell 1 9:00AM
Lemson, Duane Kurtis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Lloyd, Dylan Graham 1 9:00AM
Logan, Matthew Peter, Mr 6 10:00AM
Lual, Wol Tong 6 10:00AM
Mane, Eileen Dawn 1 9:00AM
Mann, Brian Vincent 6 10:00AM
Manson, Matthew Peter 1 9:00AM
Manson, Matthew Peter 6 10:00AM
Marshall, David Errol, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mason, Andre Van 6 10:00AM
Massey, Adon Michael-Jon 6 10:00AM
Massey, Adon Micheal-Jon 6 10:00AM
Masso, Nathania 1 9:00AM
Mathews, Russell Gordon Haig, Mr 6 10:00AM
Maxwell, Robert Gene, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mccullagh, Ciaran William James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mitchell, Aaron Marc 1 8:30AM
Morrison, Ryan Phillip 1 9:00AM
Moyer, Amy Louise 1 9:00AM
Murray, Jovan Emilio 1 9:00AM
Neumann, Justin Leigh Andrew 6 10:00AM
O'Connor, Sahraya Fairley 1 9:00AM
Orr, Craig Michael 1 9:00AM
Otto, Jasmine Rae, Miss 1 9:00AM
Owens, Michelle Anne-Marie 1 9:00AM
Pannell, Chloe Ann 1 9:00AM
Parker, Dee James, Mr 6 10:00AM
Parnaby, Christopher James 6 10:00AM
Peacock, Jodie Leigh, Miss 1 9:00AM
Pedebone, Eric 1 9:00AM
Peterson, Nathaniel 6 10:00AM
Pettigrew, Leigh Vincent 1 9:00AM
Pettit, Alfred Henry 1 9:00AM
Phebey, Nicholas John-Curwen 1 9:00AM
Plater, Yasmin Alleria 1 9:00AM
Pocock, Kayla Dawn 6 10:00AM
Prasad, Sajen Satnesh 7 9:00AM
Rasic, Ivan 7 9:00AM
Richards, Corey Darren 6 10:00AM
Ridgill, Allan Desmond 1 9:00AM
Robertson, Christeena Lesley Anne 1 9:00AM
Rodgers, Raymond Scott 6 10:00AM
Rowe, Natasha Julie Anne, Ms 1 9:00AM
Russell, John Arthur, Mr 1 9:00AM
Ryan, Justin Alan 1 8:30AM
Schaffer, Dru William 6 10:00AM
Scott, Alvin Wezley 6 10:00AM
Simpson, Tony Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM
Singh, Stephen Christopher 6 10:00AM
Smith, Lee James 1 9:00AM
Smith, Lee James 6 10:00AM
Smith, Sara Emilyrose, Miss 1 9:00AM
Smith, Shaun Lindsay 1 9:00AM
Spaulding, Jarrod Frederick Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM
Stevens, Sean Hugh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sturdy, Benjamin Leigh, Mr 1 9:00AM
Sunda, Vikas Kumar, Mr 6 10:00AM
Tahata, Stephen 6 10:00AM
Tathem, Mark Daniel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Tauti, Fiaola Ioane 6 10:00AM
Templeton, Bradley Robert 6 10:00AM
Templeton, Bradley Robert, Mr 6 10:00AM
Tian, Philip 7 9:00AM
Tripp, Les William 1 9:00AM
Tulemau, Mckay 1 9:00AM
Turner, Damian John 6 10:00AM
Turner, Jesse James Kenneth 6 10:00AM
Vanderwal, Dean Boyd 6 10:00AM
Waddell, Jaymee Rebecca 1 9:00AM
Watson, Christopher Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Watts, Shane Robert 1 9:00AM
Weaver, Bobby Andrew, Mr 6 10:00AM
Webb, Timothy Ryan, Mr 6 10:00AM
Weldon, Byron James Kent, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wessling, Dale Geoffrey 6 10:00AM
Williams, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Williamson, Paul Phillip, Mr 1 9:00AM
Wilson, Jessica Lee 1 9:00AM
Winslow, Dylan John 6 10:00AM
Wyatt, Robert Christopher 1 9:00AM