Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo.
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo. Rob Williams
Crime

IN COURT: Full names of 16 people in Ipswich court today

Darren Hallesy
by
28th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERY effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information.

The onus remains on any person using this information or material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that information or material does not breach any such order or provision.

Important note: For matters not appearing on the list or to seek assistance, please contact the Ipswich registry on 07 3470 7300.

Burke, Terrance 1 10:30AM

Burrows, Jason Eric 1 8:30AM

Crump, Frazer Paul 1 8:30AM

Druce, Calli Maree 1 8:30AM

Hadzi-Vukovic, Alexander 1 9:00AM

Holt, Glenn Howard 1 8:30AM

Jen, Bonnie Lee 1 9:00AM

Lonie, Mark Vincent 1 9:00AM

Mahani, Fergusson 1 9:00AM

Mansfield, Marcus Bertram 1 9:00AM

Muller, Andrew John 1 8:30AM

Raymond, Jack Robert 1 9:00AM

Somers, Amber Louise Joan, Miss 1 9:00AM

Torrington, Joel Levy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Utteridge, Peta-Jade, Miss 1 9:00AM

Whitehurst, Liam 1 9:00AM

court news crime ipswich court ipswich court list ipswich magistrates court police;
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adorable orphaned koalas get a second chance at life

        premium_icon Adorable orphaned koalas get a second chance at life

        News “To give them a second chance is very rewarding, even though each time you release a koala they take a little piece of your heart”

        Kennels, greenhouses and more: council approved developments

        premium_icon Kennels, greenhouses and more: council approved developments

        Council News The Somerset Regional Council considered development applications

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Record number of visitors for Ipswich

        premium_icon Record number of visitors for Ipswich

        News More than two million visitors came to Ipswich.